Nigerian superstar Davido got many talking once again with a throwback photograph from his early days

The former DMW executive was spotted in a convivial setting with his father and renowned businessman Aliko Dangote

In the viral snapshot that caught netizens' attention, little Davido was excited to meet the elderly manas. He gave out a cheerful smile

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, intrigued many with priceless childhood memories.

The Afrobeats star posted a rare old picture of himself in the company of his father, Adedeji Adeleke and renowned African billionaire and industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Davido appeared to have had an early interest in fashion, as little OBO was spotted wearing a chic face cap, dark sunglasses, a shirt, and a kicker. He also complimented his looks with a blue waist purse.

This vintage photograph left many highlighting the close relationships between the musician influential personalities in the country.

Davido's throwback picture and what people are saying

@knightbrolow24:

"Omo see plenty money for one picture."

@8Planets_:

"Now I know why Davido call dangote Uncle. Bro Davido behavior no fit be like us. Bro was born with a golden spoon and a silver plate. Doing music for passion, he deserves the hate, I mean e worth make people hate am."

@imgnnagetyoubck:

"This is why he behaves anyhow, he didn’t struggle to have sense."

@boi_kelvin1:

"Davido say he no know say him papa get money until he turn 13years old, that guy can lie for African."

@Mightytv1:

"And he say he no no say his papa get money till he grow. So dangote sef broke here Abi."

@Aalen_Ernest:

"I no fit blame my papa again. See me nwww distance to Davido still far."

@WDano1260:

"Somone said nah wizkid papa be the photographer."

@frank_richies:

"Later he go say he no know say em papa get money when e small."

@LoveAmilli:

"@davido don get steeze right from day one even b4 una discover steeze.. A great man."

