A fun video of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa with trending 'angry Alhaji' is trending on social media

The viral video showed Ahmed Musa conversing with 'angry Alhaji' who was instead focused on hitting a young man close to him

The unexpected link-up between the Nigerian footballer and the trending northerner has stirred hilarious reactions from fans

Nigerian footballer and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa recently hosted a viral northerner, also known as 'Angry Alhaji', whose real name is Umar Bush.

In the trending video, Musa, who recently bagged a chieftaincy title in Yobe, was seen conversing with the man as he appeared to be showing him something on his tab.

Super Eagles' Ahmed Musa meets angry Alhaji. Credit: @ahmedmusa718

However, the man, who maintained his angry look, was bent on hitting a young man who was close to where he was seated.

Watch the video as Ahmed Musa links up with angry Alhaji below:

The funny man, Umar Bush, became an Internet sensation with his amusing videos. The reports revealed that Umar isn't a musician or an actor.

What people are saying as Ahmed Musa meets Angry Alhaji

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Bennie_oyale:

"Two versions of musa, the smiling one and the vexing one."

AmaechiOgbonna2:

"This Man anger issue na Pure vibe."

_AsiwajuLerry:

"Love what Ahmed Musa is doing, more northern elites should give access to rising figures and elevate their entertainment space as well. Didn’t need to understand what they were saying and I still laughed all through the video."

Bidal4Life:

"First Northern Skitmaker I'm happy they are slowly waking up

S.M.B:

"Ahmed Musa is doing great, more northern elites should give access to rising figures and elevate their entertainment space as well."

_omoaje:

"Na small thing they make musa vex."

temi_rossie_:

"This man is always angry lol."

Balatic:

"Para overload."

Ahmed Musa rejects Kano Gov Yusuf handshake

Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmed Musa was seen declining the handshake extended to him by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano.

The Nigerian forward was seen in a video where he was said to have visited the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the former presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In the trending video, after exchanging a handshake with Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf of Kano was seen extending a handshake to the former Nigerian international.

