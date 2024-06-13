Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has caused an online stir after revealing her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s love for her bosom

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the movie star called the father of her son a bad guy while describing how he handles her body

The video sparked hilarious comments from netizens, with some of them asking for clarity on what she meant

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham’s marriage to her filmmaker husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, is once again in the spotlight after she opened up about his love for her bosom.

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself trying on a dress, in which she mentioned how it had pressed down her bosom.

Fans laugh hard over video of Toyin Abraham exposing her husband. Photos: @kolawoleajeyemi

Not stopping there, the Ijakumo star, who seemed to remember her husband’s interaction with her ‘chest’, went on to demonstrate how he handles them.

In the funny video, Toyin Abraham made a gesture with her two hands close to her mouth while also making a biting motion. She then accompanied the move with a small smile and a comment about her husband. In Yoruba she said:

“Baba Ire is a bad guy.”

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Toyin Abraham exposes husband

The hilarious video of Toyin Abraham explaining her husband’s love for her bosom sparked interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jamiu_azeez1:

“Wetin daddy ire do gangan? We want to know abeg .”

arkiganis_foods:

“She will give you your perfect size the dress is nice so wetin you say baba ire do?”

Harjorkeg:

“Daddy ire just take the blame and apologize funny woman .”

Holuwaranmilowo:

“What did daddy ire do o? ❤️.”

am_oluwaseunadewale:

“Daddy well done sir @kolawoleajeyemi for doing something to that bust .”

bunmi_bamideleonline:

“I don’t understand ma,what has baba ire done o.”

Hairbybosh:

“What did baba ire do? List and explain In Fact expatiate .”

official_oluwatobby:

“@kolawoleajeyemi Sir take mic and tell us what you did .”

all_kids_affair:

“Daddy ire has done something to those bust.”

