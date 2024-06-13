Yvonne Jegede has responded after Nedu of The Honest Bunch Podcast reacted to her apology to May Edochie

Yvonne Jegede spoke about polygamy on the podcast, which in turn sparked a reaction from online users

Following Nedu's response to her apology, she revealed many things they discussed in private, including how he asked her out

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede did not find Nedu's response to her apology to May Edochie for her seemingly insensitive comment funny.

After apologising, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, thought she was weak and took to his Instagram story to jab at her. Nedu, the podcast show host, joined to throw a subtle shade at her. The media personality trolled the actress for not standing by her own words.

Yvonne Jegede berates Nedu and calls him toxic and small-minded. Credit: @nedu_official, @yvonnejegede

"You are small-minded" - Yvonne Jegede to Nedu

Yvonne Jegede did not mince words in her post about Nedu. She took to IG and shared a picture of Nedu with a long caption.

The caption included name-calling and revealed many more alleged things about Nedu. The actress also disclosed that Nedu asked her out after the podcast.

Yvonne Jegede wrote:

"I understand Nedu’s difficulty in comprehending my apology. Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologizing when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong. Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon."

She alleged that Nedu detests women:

"Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumor about you is true—you don’t like women! Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man."

Furthermore, the mother-of-one shared that Nedu was on her case on whatsapp:

"You are so evil that you didn’t even promote “A Father’s Love,” the movie I came to discuss on your show. Instead, you were all over my WhatsApp, telling me how much you like me, and now you join the mob and chase clout with your petty post."

Read Yvonne's full IG post here:

Nigerians react to Yvonne Jegede's post

Here are some reactions to Yvonne's post about Nedu:

@tinalotachi9133:

"My jegg’s can do no wrong in my eyes."

@simeon.delight:

"You could have avoided all these and watched your mouth when you were talking on the podcast. Medicine after death."

@eseyoma.s.w:

"You have owned up, hopefully ,the women folks will understand and forgive you."

@bomaismyname:

"Just now now He is toxic? You know this from just one reaction? Na was."

@sandrakalu:

"Bitter man vs bitter women, all you who invalidate the pain of an innocent woman will tumble and fall."

