Portable Zazu has continued to throw shades at his senior colleague Zlatan Ibile hours after calling him out

The Zeh Nation label boss shared a picture from one of his son's 2nd birthday with a direct jab at Zlatan Ibile

Portable Zazu's recent action comes after he accused Zlatan Ibile of attempting to tarnish his image before Davido

The drama between singers Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, may not end anytime soon, as the Zazu crooner has again criticised his senior colleague.

Recall that Portable had called out Zlatan Ibile for attempting to tarnish his image during his recent dinner with Davido in Atlanta.

Portable continues to drag Zlatan Ibile. Credit: @portablebaeby @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

According to the Zeh Nation label boss, Zlatan warned him to avoid being dramatic around Davido, advice which didn't go well with Portable.

Portable shades Zlatan Ibile

In a recent post, Zazu shared an old picture from his son Opeyemi's 2nd birthday celebration with a shade at Zlatan Ibile's newly opened fashion store.

Portable's son was seen rocking an out by High Fashion owned by Rahman Jago.

"It is High Fashion we know which one is 24," Portable wrote in a caption.

See Portable Zazu's post below:

Reactions as Portable shades Zlatan Ibile

dayo_chino27:

"Nah true talk zlatan dey talk,because he know wetin you fit do,Cho Cho Cho,when you no be woman."

starboy_fb:

"Guy we like you but don’t be rude to your elders, please go and apologize to Zlatan! Learn to respect your elders!"

dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"Lol when high fashion sef come lol na ashluxe we sabi... U go just dey find who u want use trend every week.. Go enter studio do song wey no get meaning."

kenny_dc_09:

"You Shay won use Zlatan chase clout and he no get your time."

mane_richies01:

"Dey play!! If only you know when zanku dhn dey sell cloth! You still dey sango dey hustle like werey then nor be today even before Zlatan fresh and get money like this seff e dun dey sell cloth."

ayoronkeolaleye:

"Ode. You just dey fall hand anyhow."

Source: Legit.ng