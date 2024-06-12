A video shared online by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of her second son Khalifa has stirred reactions on social media

In the trending clip, Regina Daniels shared a recap of her second son's first day in school and how she felt watching him start his Montessori education

The billionaire's wife shared in the trending clip that watching her sons grow and evolve over the last five years has been one of the greatest joys of her life

Nollywood star and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels, recently sparked emotions on social media with a clip of her second son, Khalifa.

The actress shared how Khalifa recently started his Montessori education and revealed how watching him take his first steps in a school uniform felt.

Regina Daniels celebrates as her second son starts kindergarten; a video of him in school uniform trends. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In an emotional post, she noted that watching her sons Khalifa and Munir grow up is one of her greatest joys.

Regina Daniels brags about winning in life

The movie star's post got people talking, especially when she shared a comment about winning in life.

Regina bragged about her sons, noting that she was raising kings and not a nobody.

Read an excerpt of Regina Daniels' caption:

"My second child now goes to school !! Amazing right? The most fulfilling journey of being a mother is seeing your children evolve. It makes me more and more emotional of the young kings I am grooming! Oh how fulfilling does that sound? I won in life with you my Kharlly and my Moon."

See the video of Khalifa in uniform as he goes to school for the first time:

Comments trail Regina Daniel's video

Here are some of the reactions that the video of Khalifa in school uniform stirred:

@shewa_of_lagos_:

"Cute asf but moon is cuter."

@ifeoma_slimbeauty:

"Your second son looks like you. Your carbon copy."

@lorah_irez:

"He speaks so well, how old is he?"

@charlexisgoo:

"Him face dey make me laugh, i just screenshot am nd use for my wallpaper."

@shoes_by_demokraft:

"Going to school on Public holiday. Make it make sense."

@esty_louis:

"Dat part when u spoke Igbo."

@mary_jaynee_:

"How did you make Khally talk so fast."

@okwuylove4gmail.com3:

"Motherhood is a big blessing may every TTC Mom experience this blessings in Jesus name Amen."

@followcome10:

"Na Fufu make me no talk on time."

@ekene_umenwa:

"Motherhood is indeed a blessing."

@rita4delta_:

"Gina... Well done. I am still amazed. Well done to Rita for the values."

@sweezzy1:

"Chu chu don big well well Kai."

@kech_hillz:

"I observed how they don’t wear shoe but socks or bare foot in the kindergarten."

Source: Legit.ng