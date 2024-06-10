A video of Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal and his senior colleague, Kanayo O Kanayo, linking up on set has gone viral

In the viral clip, Zubby Micheal's show of respect for Kanay O Kanayo has sparked reactions on social media

However, something Zubby Micheal did in the trending clip has got people talking as he was seen exchanging an unusual handshake with his senior colleague

A video of Nigerian movie star Zubby Micheal and his senior colleague, Kanayo Kanayo, linking up on the set of a new movie they're working on together has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Kanayo O Kanayo was heard tackling his younger colleague for buying food for himself and not getting some for him.

Reactions trail video of Zubby Micheal bowing to greet his senior colleague, Kanayo O Kanayo. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

However, Zubby Micheal surprised him by asking his PA to bring the food he got for his senior, noting that it was impossible for him to get refreshments for himself and not for KOK when he knew they were both on the same set.

Zubby's handshake with KOK stirs reaction

Amid the greetings and food exchange, the type of handshake the Zubby and KOK traded stirred the most reactions online.

Also, the moment Zubby Micheal bowed to greet Kanayo O Kanayo was a major talking point among netizens.

This is not the first time Zubby Micheal would be seen bowing to greet some of his senior colleagues in the movie industry.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent video of Zubby Micheal on the roof inspecting one of his ongoing projects.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Zubby Micheal and KOK's handshake

See some of the comments that trailed teh exchange between Zubby and KOK:

@ella_bosslady:

"Wetin Zubby dey chop."

@BlessedOdoba:

"I love them both a lot."

@Homiebishop:

"Eze and a Ritualist."

@NaoClassical:

"But I thought Igbo tweeps swore that they don't bend to great their elders, but here y'all are shouting respect and what's not. Make una stay one place abeg."

@DadRx1:

"He has already given me the first bribe so that I’ll not sacrifice him."

@AdeyemiSijuwade:

"Sacrifice nd Madness eating together."

@Mi_c_hael04201:

"See respect Abi. If na Timini he for tell KOK say e big pass am for industry."

@Reech_Tio:

"We are huge on respect in Nigeria."

Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko stir rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael caused a buzz with their flirtatious exchanges and romance in a video.

In the video, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss.

Zubby also shared a video from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.

Source: Legit.ng