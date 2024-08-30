It was love at first sight for a young man as he could not get over a beautiful lady he spotted at Chicken Republic, Owerri

The man turned to social media for help in locating the lady named Precious and released a video of her he had taken

Some netizens tackled him for failing to approach her when he saw her at the fast-food while others identified her

A Nigerian man, @goldenbwoys, has cried out for help in locating a beautiful lady he fell in love with after seeing her at Owerri Chicken Republic fast food.

@goldenbwoys shared a short clip he had taken of the lady when he saw her.

He spotted the lady at a fast-food. Photo Credit: @goldenbwoys

"Saw this beautiful girl today at Coded Chicken Republic Owerri. Please TikTok help me find her," he wrote.

In the clip, the lady appeared busy and did not know she was being filmed. Netizens who saw the clip said her name is Precious.

Some people faulted the man for not being bold enough to talk to her. The clip has hit a million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the man's video

chizi beraca 001 said:

"Her name na precious she's my neighbor here in Owerri she's so sweet aza me make i give u her number."

Williams Ebhodaghe said:

"Abeg no stress us.... go the same place where she dey work.... u go see her..."

SAMMY ❤️🥀 GEE ☯️🌻 said:

"U wey see person for chicken republic still come dey say make dem help u find am…una go just dey gbezume."

Grace Godwin said:

"Precious precious everywhere you people should tag her nau."

am_buzor📍 said:

"I enter precious post the first thing I heared was what's your favorite food."

Naza❤️ said:

"Khloe ♥️she looks like her look am sharp sharp."

Kelvin Victoria said:

"I know her she's my friend precious at Chicken Republic."

Chii8 said:

"You see Precious for real life,you know follow am talk,na for tiktok you dey find Precious."

Source: Legit.ng