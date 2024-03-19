Aunty Ramota has stirred speculations after she shared a video showing her with a travel bag at the airport

The small-sized actress, who was spotted with a passport, was seen waving at people at the airport

The video has since stirred funny comments as some netizens found it hard to believe Aunty Ramota gained access to the airport before them

Popular Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota, has left people talking over a report of her allegedly preparing to leave Nigeria.

The small-sized actress, who recently expressed the desire to have a bigger backside, was spotted at the airport with her travel bag and dressed in a unique outfit resembling that of a cabin crew.

Aunty Ramota spotted with passport and bag at the airport. Credit: @auntyramota_authentic

In the video, Aunty Ramota was seen walking into the airport with her travel bag as she made her way through.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, the veteran actress wrote in a caption:

"Dreams to do come true…"

A netizen also shared a video of TikTok and captioned it:

“Bye bye to Nigeria, Aunty Ramota. I’ll miss you Aunty Ramota. I Love you bye bye to Nigeria NG stay safe mama.”

Reactions trail video of Aunty Ramota at the airport

While it is yet to be confirmed if the actress has actually left the country, netizens have flooded her comment sections to celebrate with her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

updateking__:

"He reach my fav turn to travel out she turn to pilot."

_berrywhiteofficial:

"Aunty ramota first me leave Nigeria wow I need to go and hustle."

ade_d_crown:

"Na only walk out aunty Ramota go do for airport."

sqdrk_babayintionige:

"Auntyramota and her traveling bag na age mate."

_horlaryincah:

"Congratulations aunty mi."

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

