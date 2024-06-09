Cubana Chiefpriest, in a recent post, has revealed the reason Flavour's dad was buried far away from their ancestral home in Anambra

The celebrity barman who was a part of the guest at the event, which took place in Enugu, cited the situation in the South East

Cubana Chiefpriest's comment has since triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has disclosed that the constant insecurity in the South East was the reason behind highlife singer Flavour’s decision to carry out his father’s funeral rites in Enugu, rather than their ancestral home in Anambra.

Chief Priest, who was among the prominent figures who joined Flavour on Saturday, June 8, to pay a last respect to his dad, lamented the security challenges plaguing the country's southeastern part.

Cubana Chiefpriest stirs reactions with comment about the South East. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt message to Southeasterners, the barman urged them to unite to tackle the insecurity that has disrupted communities.

He stressed that people from the South East region must not destroy their homeland in response to marginalization.

Chiefpriest noted that succumbing to such actions only serves to fulfil the aims of those who seek to disorganize and destabilize the South East.

Sharing a video from Flavour's father's burial after-party, Chiefpriest wrote in part:

"This Amazing Funeral Was Supposed To Be Happening In Umunze Anambara State But Here We Are In Enugu Managing It. Umunne We Need To Come Together And Fix This, It's No Longer interesting. We Cannot Destroy Our Own Because We Are Being Marginalized."

See his post below:

Recall that Chiefpriest recently shared why he moved his business away from the South East.

People react to Chiefpriest's comment

See some of the reactions below:

collinsvsky:

"I don't believe insecurity is the reason behind holding the funeral in Enugu instead of Anambra. There's something you are not telling us."

officialogeokoli:

"Yes he was born in Anambra and from Umunze. He also lived most of his life in Enugu. So it is not wrong to have the celebration in Enugu. He was buried in his hometown Umunze and that is what matters most. Tradition duly followed.'

smithkafors:

"Stop spreading lies!!!. People do funerals in Anambra. Even people x10 richer than flavour are all in Anambra. Stop spreading lies!!!."

pirosky_offcial

"Flavour did not build better house in Anambra no reasonable Igbo man will celebrate his father’s Burial in other people’s land."

munapeters:

"Flavour knows why he's running o. Osim insecurity."

