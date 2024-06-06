Former Lagos boss of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mc Oluomo, recently launched his oil and gas filling station

Clips from the event have gone viral online, and they have sparked massive reactions from social media users

Many netizens have expressed shock at how wealthy the former NURTW boss is and if there would be special concessions for APC loyalists who go to his station to buy fuel

Famous Lagos socialite Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, recently trended on social media after clips from the opening service of his oil and gas station went viral.

Some videos from the opening of the filling station have surfaced online, and people are talking.

Clips from the commissioning of Mc Oluomo's new filling station create a stir online. Credit: @mcoluomo/@wahalanetowork

Mc Oluomo recently stepped down as the leader of the Lagos state faction of the NURTW and was set to become the new national president.

However, his move for the national position was stalled, and he seems to have found some new endeavours to pursue.

His colleague, Sego, is the new Lagos state chairman of the NURTW.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how hugely invested Mc Oluomo was in the 2023 elections as a member of the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

See the trending video from the opening below:

Reactions as Oluomo commissions his filling station

Clips from the commissioning got people talking online, with many lamenting the state of the country and how a person alleged to be an 'Agbero' is so wealthy compared to university graduates.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the commissioning:

@gtr_fxpo:

"The camera man probably has a master's in international relations."

@moyotheshawty:

"I don’t understand this generation this man has been popular before some of us was even born so what’s with the recent outrage over his popularity? What will y’all do about it anyway? Become keyboard warriors."

@manz_like_k:

"Nigeria which way."

@stonner420insta:

"As a Nigerian I stand with the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF MESOPOLITANIAN."

@cameraboymaad:

"Your next Lagos state governor."

@tundex04:

"If u like continue to Dey wear tie and coat."

@fifeoflagos:

"Nah you people dey find composure and steeze....werey lo Le jehun yo leko."

@s_l_i_m______:

"Why graduate no choose abgero as first choice in the first place…. Dis wan na Agbero with Swag"

@jasparnailsss:

"Finally Apc filling station na to go buy fuel in apc price 200 per liter normally."

@cukiesbrown_:

"Well, being a graduate doesn't mean you would be rich. Work smart."

@jst_chocolate:

"Is it freee or what ..l don’t understand."

@random_cruise:

"Se nah free be the fuel?"

"We own Lagos, Nigeria" - MC Oluomo’s son brags

Legit.ng recalls reporting after the 2023 elections results were announced what MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, shared on his social media platforms.

On his Instagram page, the US-based student said Tinubu’s victory had cemented Nigeria as APC’s stronghold.

However, the comments by MC Olumo’s son sparked outrage among Nigerians.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

