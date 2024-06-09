A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after dressing like popular skitmaker, Layiwasabi

The young man disguised himself to look like the content creator during his university's costume day

Social media users reacted massively to the post on the X app with many expressing shock over the resemblance

A Nigerian man's striking resemblance to popular skit maker, Layiwasabi, has caused confusion on social media.

Temi Aaron who attends the University of Lagos participated in his school's costume day which held recently.

Man dresses like skit maker Layiwasabi

Aaron dressed exactly like the skit maker with a face cap, blue shirt and brown shoes.

He also posed like the skit maker and many people in the comments expressed shock over his perfect imitation of the skit maker.

Reactions trail photo of Layiwasabi's doppelganger

Nigerians found the resemblance uncanny and they stormed the comments section to express their amazement.

Simile said:

"Raise your head first, let me check something. This is so spot on."

Thisiseni reacted:

"Ah ahnnnn. And you were telling this babe not to be calling you Layi Sha."

Adora reacted:

"You’re saying this isn’t Layi??? 10/10."

UttereNaomi commented:

"Is it borrow you borrow? This is too spot on."

Valking said:

"Please can someone post the exact picture he recreated, cause I’m losing my mind."

AyoSticks asked:

"How is this not Layi?"

Tinugrills said:

"This is not Layi? Even the shoe lmao."

Eminity said:

"Looks like Layi than layi."

Baby Pel reacted:

"You sure say no be layi be this?"

Alec asked:

"How would you borrow everything and even borrow his body?"

Desinomo said:

"I swear! I thought it was layi until I started reading the comments."

Kevin Solomon said:

"You’re sure you didn’t snap Mr. Richard somewhere and posted it? Abeg raise your head first, make I see something."

Edmund added:

"This is spot on."

