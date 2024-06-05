Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, seems to be having the time of his life on his recent vacation to the UK

Days after getting to watch the UEFA Champions League final live at Wembley between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, clips of Isreal attending a billionaire's birthday party trends

Many Nigerian billionaires, including Jowizaza, Adekunle Churchill, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Kiddwaya, E-Money and others, were sighted in the clips shared online by Isreal

Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has people talking on social media with the current company and people he was seen hanging out with.

The outspoken social media personality seems to be enjoying the time of his life as clips of him attending the birthday party of a Nigerian billionaire, Jeccho.

Amid his recent London vacation, clips of Davido's aide, Isreal DMW hanging out with some Nigerian billionaires in the UK goes viral. Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@blackxcellencee

A video of Israel attending the birthday party in London is coming days after Davido's aide was seen live at Wembley Stadium to watch the UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Juju, as he is usually called, shared that days before leaving Nigeria, he was going on vacation in the UK and intends to enjoy himself to the fullest.

Isreal hangs out with Nigerian billionaires

The faces of the Nigerian billionaires sighted in the viral clips shared by Isreal DMW have got people talking.

Some famous billionaires sighted were E-Money, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Jowizaza, Kiddwaya, Adekunle Churchill, and Jeccho.

Watch the trending clips of Isreal hanging out with Nigerian billionaires:

Isreal rocks Davido’s N150m diamond chain

Legit.ng recalls reporting some viral photos of Isreal DMW rocking his boss' multimillion naira diamond chain.

The viral photos stirred reactions online, and many noted that the unique friendship bond between Isreal and his boss, OBO, was what Sheila, Isreal's estranged wife, wanted to destroy.

