Nollywood star Deyemi Okanlawon recently shared some of his thoughts about how specific issues within marriages should be managed

The movie star's comment was stirred by a viral post shared by a woman who got in a big fight with her husband, and she got her brothers to beat the man up

Deyemi Okanlawon reacted to the story by sharing the best way to handle the whole situation and what the woman needs to do next

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently shared a post on his social handles where he spoke about domestic violence in a very cheeky way.

The actor's response was stirred by a post shared by a lady who got into an altercation with her husband, which ended up in both parties getting assaulted.

Deyemi Okanlawon's advice to a woman whose marriage is on the verge of collapsing stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

According to the post, the woman shared that she insulted her husband's mum during an argument, which got the man angry, and he slapped her.

In response to this, the woman went to her father's house and showed her swollen face to her brothers, who then went to her husband's place and assaulted him. When she returned home, her husband had thrown her things on the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Deyemi Okanlawon advises woman

The movie star reacted to the exchange, noting that there was no need for the woman to return to the man.

He said the best thing for her was to pack her things and leave the man's house. Okanlawon further noted that the series of actions that followed the entire episode was mostly due to the woman's bad decision-making and attitude.

Deyemi Okanlawon has always been big on keeping a marriage and doing things both ways to make each other happy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Deyemi took his wife on a trip to France for their honeymoon six years after their marriage.

Read his full post below:

Comments trail Deyemi Okanlawon's advise

See some of the comments that trailed Deyemi Okanlawon's advise to the woman:

@rhukieee:

"Why would you even insult your mother in-law , it’s just as same as insulting your own mother which I’m sure no woman can do."

@shomie_thickana:

"I dont get why u will abuse ur mom in-law???? Like why would u do that? U got a sl..p(i dont support physical abuse tho but....), instead of u to lie down and rest u went and told ur brothers??? And ur brothers went to f!!ght???? Nne stay in your father’s house please, you and those your brothers need to be together!"

@pepkids.co:

"Your face is swollen and his face is swollen, oya make una carry hot water Dey press each other face with love."

@r.u.t.h_i.e.e:

"Both of them are red flags, honestly."

@misshembe:

"You love your man, you still curse him mama join. What does love mean to you people."

@onyinyechukwu______:

"But looking at it they are both wrong."

@sazaberg:

"All is fair in love."

@lana_luire:

"Eiya. If you do me I do you, God no go vex."

@_johnilla_:

"You and this poetry of yours I’m tired is it everyday?"

@quincyjonze:

"Go back to your brothers another beating and he’ll pack the things back inside."

Deyemi Okanlawon talks about his wife's support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Deyemi Okanlawon sharing what type of woman his wife is to him.

Okanlawon revealed in his post that he had been broke lately and had recently summoned the courage to talk to his wife about it.

The actor said the response he got from his wife the following day blew him away.

Source: Legit.ng