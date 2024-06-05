Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after Nigerian rapper Dremo rejected a lady on a show

Dremo had asked the lady to name her favorite artists, which she did name Wizkid and Burna Boy

As a result of her response, the lady got rejected by the rapper, who expected her to mention his boss, Davido

It does not seem like the 30GB crew will forgive music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, anytime soon, as another drama is unleashed online.

Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, widely known as Dremo, was invited to a show. After asking a series of questions, he had to pick a lady he liked.

Rapper Dremo slammed after rejecting Wizkid FC lady. Credit: @burnaboycram, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

However, the rapper left netizens in shock after he rejected a lady for not mentioning Davido as her favorite artist.

Dremo discards lady for choosing Wizkid and ODG

The 30BG crew member instantly withdrew from the lady when she mentioned Burna Boy and Wizkid as her favorites over Davido.

After saying no to her, the rapper requested that the mocking cricket sound be played.

Watch Dremo's video here:

It will be recalled that Davido and Wizkid engaged in a brutal online feud some weeks ago. The musicians came for each other on social media with everything they had, including the solid backing of both fan bases.

Fans blast Dremo for rejecting FC lady

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@anam_promise:

"You reject her , but we the Fc gladly accept her. Love her honesty."

@petercash_

"Person wey Dj chicken blow pass."

@kholyman1:

"Dremo no be artist na 30BG gate man him be."

@bloodyorz:

"Na low self-esteem and jealousy dey worry Dremo."

@bigskyfer_

"We no send him and him papa."

@daedocity:

"Real FC can never lie because of up coming artist."

Wizkid FC tackles Davido, fans react

Khalifa, a die-hard fan of Wizkid, has joined the singer in taunting Davido on social media with his tweet.

Wizkid replied to a fan who requested an album by using the crying video of Davido begging to sleep with a lady.

After Davido tweeted that some people were getting heat stroke, in contrast, some were getting hit stroke, the fans replied, using his crying video against him.

Source: Legit.ng