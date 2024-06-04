Nigerian superstar Davido gave netizens something to laugh about after he recently displayed his arrogant behaviour

A trending video saw the musician meet with one of his fans at the airport, who was excited to have luckily crossed his path

But the singer seemed unimpressed by the young man's animated attitude and didn't waste time in showing it, spurring reactions online

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, left many in stitches after an encounter with one of his fans over the weekend.

In a video that went viral and was sighted by Legit.ng, the Timeless hitmaker was spotted in the rowdy premises of an airport as an overzealous fan tried to record a selfie video of them.

Davido trended after he snubbed a fan at the airport. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido seemed lost in his thoughts and wasn't excited by the meeting. One could easily assume that he was forced to pose for the camera because of the nonchalant countenance he gave.

However, the young man didn't notice the star's nonchalant mood and continued hailing him as his "best fave" while he adjusted his camera for the best video angles.

The twin dad stomped off, leaving the guy to feed on the encomiums he dished out.

Sharing the footage online, the man appreciated the musician's bodyguard, Lati, for letting him share a moment with his idol.

Watch the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cyprian_chris22:

"He de use android video am na why."

kim_mhimhi:

"Shey no be airport davido dey Soo?? Wey the fan see am. No be public airport?? Shey na private one. All this bingos ehh. Dem see wiz video for airport dey yarn rubbish. Now see your fave. Otu nne una der bingos."

thvboy_abdallllh:

""You dey like who no like yousee as Davido turn live am...naso you dey treat your fan?

omo_teese:

"Be like ur 001 no want u among 30bg."

charles_mills_22:

"Waiting 001 Dey do for airport? Una sure say no be rent this guy Dey rent jet."

slim_yussod:

"Wiz Dey airport last week same una talk say e won go board plane."

swazzyrichie01:

"Only Israel fit hype Davido make e mood change ❤️ Akpatakpiti."

iamdelisauce:

"Shey no be airport him dey now. Una ehn."

Davido promises young photographer N12m camera

The Nigerian singer recently extended his kindness to a young, talented photographer after he begged for it.

The young man, identified as @tosinmosi on Elon Musk’s X platform, sent a message to the former DMW boss asking for a birthday gift.

Davido asked what he wanted, and he mentioned. He shared a screenshot of the message he sent to the musician requesting his assistance in purchasing a new camera (Fujifilm GFX 100 ii medium-format mirrorless camera) worth around N12 million ($7499).

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng