Isreal DMW’s Estranged Wife, Sheila, Marks 23rd Birthday in Style After Co-acquiring New House
- Isreal DMW's estranged wife, Sheila Courage, is celebrating a new age today, June 4
- The fast-rising influencer shared stunning pictures to mark her special day while revealing her age
- Sheila Courage's birthday post comes barely hours after she and her friend acquired a new house in Abuja
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of singer Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, June 4.
An excited Sheila, who recently co-acquired a new house with her friend in Abuja, revealed she was born on June 4, 2001.
The influencer, an ex-beauty queen, shared new photos of herself on her social media timeline.
In a short and straightforward caption, Sheila wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"Production date: 04/06/01. Happy Birthday to me”.
See her post below:
Recall that Sheila and Isreal got married in 2022 when she was 21 years old before their union faced different crises in 2023.
Fans celebrate Sheila Courage
Legit.ng captured some of the messages fans sent to Sheila while others voiced their surprise about her age. Read the comments below:
ginikaarh_:
"Happy birthday my bestie."
tproyalty_botanicals:
"Such a smallie ooo. Happy birthday to you. You have a beautiful life ahead of you. Keep going gracefully."
just_ciyon:
"@tproyalty_botanicals as in like 2001 pikin?"
momoh_.nation:
"God bless your new Age Sugar.. Excel in all ramifications."
elinamukonde:
"You just 23 ???"
mirabel_salami:
"Happy birthday boo."'
bukkie81:
"Happy birthday, dearest . May God answer all your secret prayers. Bigger you dear."
adukzmonie:
"Happy birthday dear heaven will always speak for ur glory."
nancyaq_:
"Ohhh! You’re a Gemini. Makes sense now HBD Girl."
udaezinne:
"Happy birthday dear, more fruitful years ahead."'
kelvinifeanyi_:
"Happy birthday Africa queen, God bless your new age sis."
What Chiefpriest said about Isreal and Sheila's drama
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest shared a post about Isreal and ex-wife Sheila's split.
The businessman revealed the breakup was painful after Sheila shared her side of the story.
To drive home his point, Chiefpriest shared a video he recorded from Israel's wedding. In it, he and his wife looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes and had their couple's dance.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng