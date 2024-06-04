Isreal DMW's estranged wife, Sheila Courage, is celebrating a new age today, June 4

The fast-rising influencer shared stunning pictures to mark her special day while revealing her age

Sheila Courage's birthday post comes barely hours after she and her friend acquired a new house in Abuja

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of singer Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, June 4.

An excited Sheila, who recently co-acquired a new house with her friend in Abuja, revealed she was born on June 4, 2001.

Isreal DMW’s estranged wife, Sheila, turns 23 in 2024. Credit: @sheilacourage @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The influencer, an ex-beauty queen, shared new photos of herself on her social media timeline.

In a short and straightforward caption, Sheila wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Production date: 04/06/01. Happy Birthday to me”.

See her post below:

Recall that Sheila and Isreal got married in 2022 when she was 21 years old before their union faced different crises in 2023.

Fans celebrate Sheila Courage

Legit.ng captured some of the messages fans sent to Sheila while others voiced their surprise about her age. Read the comments below:

ginikaarh_:

"Happy birthday my bestie."

tproyalty_botanicals:

"Such a smallie ooo. Happy birthday to you. You have a beautiful life ahead of you. Keep going gracefully."

just_ciyon:

"@tproyalty_botanicals as in like 2001 pikin?"

momoh_.nation:

"God bless your new Age Sugar.. Excel in all ramifications."

elinamukonde:

"You just 23 ???"

mirabel_salami:

"Happy birthday boo."'

bukkie81:

"Happy birthday, dearest . May God answer all your secret prayers. Bigger you dear."

adukzmonie:

"Happy birthday dear heaven will always speak for ur glory."

nancyaq_:

"Ohhh! You’re a Gemini. Makes sense now HBD Girl."

udaezinne:

"Happy birthday dear, more fruitful years ahead."'

kelvinifeanyi_:

"Happy birthday Africa queen, God bless your new age sis."

What Chiefpriest said about Isreal and Sheila's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest shared a post about Isreal and ex-wife Sheila's split.

The businessman revealed the breakup was painful after Sheila shared her side of the story.

To drive home his point, Chiefpriest shared a video he recorded from Israel's wedding. In it, he and his wife looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes and had their couple's dance.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng