Actor Kunle Afod has shared a heartwarming video from his visit to his senior colleague Charles Olumo aka Agbako

A clip showed the 101-year-old Nollywood actor showing off some energetic display in a bid to entertain Kunle Afod

The sweet video of an aged Agbako looking agile saw netizens, including celebrities, praying for his type of grace

Popular Yoruba actor Kunle Afod recently visited 'the World’s oldest actor' Charles Olumo, better known as Agbako.

In a video that has since gone viral, Afod revealed he visited the 101-year-old to check up on him after a long time.

Agbako stuns with his fitness at 101. Credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment an excited Agbako, who was in good spirits, jumped to his feet to show Afod how agile he was.

Impressed by what he saw, Afod disclosed that the veteran remains as strong and healthy as ever despite his age, as he prayed that he experience such grace.

”Charles Olumo, who happens to be 101 years old The oldest actor on earth is still very strong and healthy Visited him to check on his well-being I pray for this type of grace ooo," Afod said in a caption.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Agbako was gifted N500k during his 100th birthday in 2023.

Celebrities, fans react to Agbako's new video

Read some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:

teniade_kingsband:

"GRACE!!! Death refuse to jam AGBAKO , who can takulaya."

mercyflawlessmedia:

"Finest example of Grace."

dennybow:

"Amazing 101 and there is one boy in my area who told us he is 71 but we all know he is 120 because he looks 3times older than baba."

king_natardofficial:

"Na special grace i swear."

0309_olawunmi:

"Omo!!!!!! 101 years and still active Ah God abeg oooo. Where some people can’t even move or leave one position at their 50. Blessings baba Agbako."'

