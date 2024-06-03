Nigerian billionaire heir and reality TV star Kiddwaya has thrown a topic of conversation to the public

The businessman indulged his fans in an Instagram question-and-answer session on Sunday, June 2

One fan asked if he thought men should always buy their women gifts in relationships, and his response has sparked discourse

Nigerian reality TV star Terseer Kiddwaya, known as Kiddway, made ladies on his timeline shake like jelly last night after he shared his response to a fan's question.

The singer had engaged his fans in an Instagram question-and-answer session. One of them asked about his take on men buying their women gifts.

Kiddwaya's response raised the bar so high and provoked many online users' reactions.

"She will instantly be upgraded" - Kiddwaya retorts

According to Kiddwaya, any woman he dates will not remain the same. He maintained that the lady's life would instantly change and spoil her with gifts and a good life.

The BBNaija contestant also noted that all men are not the same and advised that women stay in their lanes.

Kidd said:

"I can't speak for other men but any girl that is with me will instantly be upgraded. Bags, shoes, flowers however big or small.Even if the relationship is 3 days, 3 weeks or 3 years. Just your association with someone like me your life will improve. It comes with the territory of dating Kidd. But everyone is different so remember to stay in your lane."

Read Kiddwaya's response below:

Reactions trail Kiddwaya's post

See some reactions on Kiddway's revelation below:

@neto_glad:

"How many did he buy for Erica. Talkative."

@diamond1abigail:

"You will know the difference... BTW real men."

@ucheelendu:

"A real man."

@themincent:

"I’ve never seen a rich man scream 50/50 !! Or say they won’t spoil their babes ! Check every guy that screams 50/50 ! They’re always broke ! Check all these big boys , from Davido , to jowizaza and many others , they spoil their babes!"

@jame.swilly01:

"Try update that shoe when your papa Dey wear whe d sole don press inside mugu."

@franklin_kimberly2:

"Intentional men will never stress you."

@kween_telma:

"Anything a man loves, he takes care of!! Period!"

Kiddwaya stirs chaos with birthday post to Erica

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya made headlines with a visual post he made recently.

The billionaire took a moment to celebrate his former girlfriend and ex-housemate Erica on her birthday.

Kidd shared a lovely clip of both of them having a nice time on a beach, which spurred speculation in the minds of many who watched it.

