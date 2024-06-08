Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

A Legit.ng reader is worried sick about the possibility of getting back his deposit from Heritage Bank after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced the bank's license was revoked.

Follow news updates and official statements from the CBN and Heritage Bank.

Anonymous asked:

"On Monday, June 3, 2024, I woke up to the shocking news that the CBN has revoked the license of Heritage Bank. This has left me in a state of disbelief, as all my life savings are in that account. I had planned to use my N9 million deposit to start a business, but now those plans are in jeopardy. Can anyone advise if it's possible to recover my money and how soon that might happen?"

I'm so sorry to hear that you have been affected by the CBN's revocation of Heritage Bank's license. It can be very infuriating to know that you have money in an account but are unable to access it.

After the license withdrawal, the CBN designated the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as the bank's liquidator.

This grants the NDIC the legal authority to act on the bank's behalf, selling its assets to generate funds for repaying debts and refunding depositors.

By law, the NDIC will pay up to N5 million in insured deposits to each Heritage Bank customer. Depositors with funds exceeding this amount will receive the remainder once the bank's assets are fully liquidated.

However, while waiting on the NDIC, I will advise you to do the following:

Gather Documentation: Collect all relevant documents related to your account, such as account statements, identification documents, and any correspondence with the bank. This information will be essential when filing claims.

File a claim: Ensure you complete all necessary paperwork by visiting the nearest branch of the bank with proof of account ownership, verifiable means of identification such as driver's license, permanent voter's card, National Identity Card, together with their alternate account and Bank Verification Number (BVN) for the verification of their deposits and subsequent payment of insured sums.

Seek legal advice: Consider consulting a lawyer who specializes in banking or financial disputes. They can provide personalized guidance and help you navigate the process of recovering your funds.

Stay informed: Follow news updates and official statements from the CBN and Heritage Bank. This will help you stay informed about any new developments or procedures.

Join support groups: Look for forums or groups of other affected customers. They can be a source of information and support as you all navigate the process together.

By following these steps and staying proactive, you can improve your chances of recovering your funds.

CBN denies plan to shut more banks

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the CBN had clarified that it has no intention of revoking the licenses of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, or Keystone Bank.

It should be recalled that soon after Heritage Bank's license was revoked, a particular news medium reported that the aforementioned banks were going to experience a similar fate.

However, the apex bank dismissed the report in a statement posted on its social media platforms, insisting that the news was false.

