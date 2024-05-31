Lady Who Invested N210,000 in $Davido Coin Loses N183,000 as Price Deeps Within 24 Hours
- A Nigerian lady is in tears after investing her money in Davido Coin, a new coin meme launched by singer David Adeleke
- The lady shared a screenshot of her dashboard, showing that she invested $157.68 (N210,000) in the new Davido coin
- However, within a few hours after she made the investment, the lady said the money had tanked to $20.51 (N27,000)
A Nigerian crypto investor who bought the Davido Coin meme is sad because she lost a considerable amount of money.
The lady, Itohan, shared her story on X, showing her followers a screenshot of her dashboard.
The two photos shared by Itohan showed that she made an initial investment of $157.68 (N210,000) with the hope of raking in profit.
However, her hope did not materialise because the price of Davido Coin meme tanked within a few hours after she bought.
By the time Itohan checked back, her $157.68 (N210,000) had reduced to $20.51 (N27,000).
A simple calculation would show that Itohan made a considerable loss of N210,000.
She captioned the photos:
"How it started and how it’s going."
She said in the comment section:
"I missed out on the first space. Came online, the PR was good and I thought he had created magic, so I bought the top. 30BG suppose fit run 30M nau. I waited until the midnight space, it was then I knew the mistake I made. The moment he spoke on that space, everyone started selling."
See her post below:
Reactions as lady loses money after investing in Davido Coin
@thesheddyking said:
"Use $20 chop better breakfast, you sef don try."
@Niffwizzy15 said:
"Withdraw the $20, make we use am chop."
@pbtips_ said:
"You suppose dey thank God. This $20 go still run one or two."
Man warns investors to trade $Davido coin with caution
Meanwhile, a man had said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.
The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.
But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.
