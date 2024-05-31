A Nigerian lady is in tears after investing her money in Davido Coin, a new coin meme launched by singer David Adeleke

The lady shared a screenshot of her dashboard, showing that she invested $157.68 (N210,000) in the new Davido coin

However, within a few hours after she made the investment, the lady said the money had tanked to $20.51 (N27,000)

A Nigerian crypto investor who bought the Davido Coin meme is sad because she lost a considerable amount of money.

The lady, Itohan, shared her story on X, showing her followers a screenshot of her dashboard.

The lady lost some money after investing in $Davido coin. Photo credit: X/Itohan, Getty Images/Bloomberg and Instagram/Davido.

The two photos shared by Itohan showed that she made an initial investment of $157.68 (N210,000) with the hope of raking in profit.

However, her hope did not materialise because the price of Davido Coin meme tanked within a few hours after she bought.

By the time Itohan checked back, her $157.68 (N210,000) had reduced to $20.51 (N27,000).

A simple calculation would show that Itohan made a considerable loss of N210,000.

She captioned the photos:

"How it started and how it’s going."

She said in the comment section:

"I missed out on the first space. Came online, the PR was good and I thought he had created magic, so I bought the top. 30BG suppose fit run 30M nau. I waited until the midnight space, it was then I knew the mistake I made. The moment he spoke on that space, everyone started selling."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady loses money after investing in Davido Coin

@thesheddyking said:

"Use $20 chop better breakfast, you sef don try."

@Niffwizzy15 said:

"Withdraw the $20, make we use am chop."

@pbtips_ said:

"You suppose dey thank God. This $20 go still run one or two."

Man warns investors to trade $Davido coin with caution

Meanwhile, a man had said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.

