Sadly, he has reportedly passed on to the great beyond, as confirmed by his friend and film director, Kayode Peters

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of his death remains unknown but it has sent shock waves across the literary world

Famous Nigerian playwright and theatre director Wole Oguntokun is dead.

Nollywood has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of famous playwright and theatre director Wole Oguntokun. Photo credit: kayodepeters1

As reported by Premium Times on Thursday, March 28, Oguntokun, a lawyer, died on Wednesday, March 27, at age 56.

Film director Kayode Peters confirmed Oguntokun's demise

His friend and film director, Kayode Peters, broke the news on his Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

Peters disclosed that the death of the artistic director of Theatre Planet Studios hurt.

He stated that Nigeria lost one of its brightest and bravest individuals.

“I remember that year, I was just cutting my teeth as a professional theatre director, and your search for a director for your script brought you to the University of Lagos, and I was your obvious choice.

“I directed your first ever performance story ‘, Who is Afraid of Wole Soyinka’ at various theatres, including The prestigious Muson Centre, which the great Wole Soyinka himself graced.”

He said despite the relocation of the late newspaper columnist to Canada, he never ceased to inspire his career.

“Some months later, we started DBN TV’s first comedy series, ‘Crossword Blues,’ which you produced and I directed. I lost a friend, an actor all through and through, a great mind, a writer so gifted, so loved.

“Is it a coincidence that you chose to leave on the day the world celebrated the world theatre day? Laspapi, our Jojo, I’ll miss you so much,” Peters said.

