Actor Ibrahim Suleiman is not only a gifted role interpreter but he is also observant about what happens online

He noted a trend of netizens reposting what others have written on their pages and decided to make meaning of it

His thoughts did not go down well with social media users who tackled him for not minding his business

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman shared his opinion on individuals who do not pen down their thoughts on social media.

Ibrahim Suleiman speaks about how netizens share tweets online. Image credit: @ibrahimsulieman

Instead of writing what they think about certain issues, they choose to repost what others have said. The actor believes these people are spineless.

The father of one noted some people do not understand the point he was driving at but since it was social media, people will run with narratives that are suitable to them.

Several netizens stated that they do not like to type their thoughts because it could be stressful or time-consuming. Hence, they repost what others have written that aligns with them.

See Ibrahim's tweet below:

Netizens disagree with Ibrahim's post

See what social media users are saying about the Nollywood actor's post below:

@dee_deevyne:

"Nawa oh. I think say I Dey help una, I no know say una think say I no get spine. I go still repost this one sha."

@BlackBoyMoses:

"I dey drag for ground since. Little did I know it was my spine."

@Noble_OT:

"Yee! My chest, why do I feel attacked? But then, will you people engage my personal tweet? No, you won't."

@living_portal_:

"But I'm usually commenting. If that counts for anything.,"

@Sincerely_AO:

"The beauty of this app is simply that sometimes, someone has already put together what you would say, what you feel, or what you think, and in that case there’s no need to tweet it but to retweet in support of that opinion. People take my exact thoughts & post it here & I support."

@dejiview:

"Una go just open mouth wah dey talk rubbish. People have a life okay. Not everyone depends on Twitter/x to survive like you."

@CountessViktora::

"Hian spine ke? It's not that serious for some people."

@henryfims:

"When did you start curating Twitter metrics to judge people's personality? Absolute rubbish."

@omonoile:

"What if they cannot type in good English?"

Source: Legit.ng