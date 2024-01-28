Popular Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple, has made headlines for the umpteenth time over their relationship

During a recent interview, she revealed how she met the singer for the first time and how she can react if he refuses to kiss her

Ashabi’s disclosure about her relationship with Portable raised a series of mixed feelings on social media

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has caused a stir after sharing more details about their relationship.

The young actress was recently a guest on Biola Bayo’s Talk To B show and opened up on the first time she met Portable.

Nigerians react as Portable's baby mama Ashabi Simple spills details on their relationship. Photos: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

According to Ashabi, she was already on her way to visit the singer when she got to the bus stop and saw a large crowd. She claimed that Portable removed his head from the vehicle’s sunroof and called her by her name.

Ashabi added that she was surprised that the singer recognised her and they got talking. The young actress claimed she was only interested in being friends with Portable, but he insisted on having her as a partner. The baby mama noted that she declined because of his wife, but Portable assured her that he already had many wives, so she agreed to start dating him.

Speaking further during the interview, Ashabi Simple explained that her love for Portable has gotten so deep that she can start crying if the singer refuses to kiss her.

Reactions as Portable’s baby mama Ashabi speaks about relationship

Shortly after Ashabi Simple disclosed details about her relationship with Portable, the video caught the attention of netizens who had different interesting takes. Read some of their comments below:

debbiecookscuisine:

“Even though I am pissed. I feel like she’s a big baby, she’s not problematic, sweet and respectful. Man wey get am get luck! I just wish she had it better, not with…..”

oladunjoyetemitopejanet:

“I’m so happy for you sis you found love but the God wey do am for you should avoid me biko.”

olawale.subair:

“Most of you crying like she’s not making sense for loving Portable. But most of you have ur marital homes in Ikoyi but drives down to Egbeda for real Happiness. What do we call that?? #Common girls.”

yemilore_hair:

“But y is everyone thinking she did not deserve portable or portable did not deserve her, both love each other and Dey are happy dats d most important thing, see d way she is taking about her man and she is smiling many are with the most hansome man but dey are crying.

Low self esteem when two adult love each other u all should remember one man food is another man poison. The most important thing is it a mutual feeling nd dats all dat matters.”

mumboiz1:

“This girl's self esteem is VERY LOW.”

Ewatomi.xx:

“U people should not blame her she has never dated any good person b4 so dating portable it’s a big flex on her .”

_beebah27_:

“You see after i watched this interview omo i realize that people should be able to make their decision, portable gives this lady happiness and peace like olaide use to say what is good no one would love to lose it portable is good to her, it’s best she hold him tight.”

imisioluwa_bl:

“The moment Aunty B ask her how old are you I was expecting 35 but once she said 27/28 I said once she clock 30 she go get sense fathers please always set standard for your daughter so they will not have this kind low esteem her decision her life ❤️.”

akinyemibosede:

“I love her for her sincerity.”

I'm not your favourite but you showed up - Ashabi Simple tells Portable

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple showed off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The mother of one, who graduated in 2023, marked her birthday on Wednesday, January 11, and Portable was the first person to wish her well.

She said she is not her husband's favourite, but he still showed up for her. Ashabi displayed the luxury items her husband gave her, including sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and other items.

Source: Legit.ng