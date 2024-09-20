Mikel Obi has praised the likes of Ademola Lookman and Bukayo Saka for making their national team decision early in their career

The former Nigeria captain stated that players should decide their international path before they reach the twilight of their career

Mikel urged players not to wait until they are of age before deciding to play for the country of their African origin

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has once again berated some players who choose to play for their African roots after their prime.

Mikel has continued to advocate for African descent to play for their motherland, and he cited Bukayo Saka and Ademola Lookman as a case study.

According to him, players should decide what country they want to represent and stick with their plan.

Mikel Obi has urged footballers of African descent to choose their international path early into their career. Photo: Ramsey Cardy.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking inside the beIN Sports studios shortly before the UEFA Champions League clash between Atalanta and Arsenal, the former Chelsea star said:

"You have to decide. If you decide from your gut that you want to play for England, France, or Germany, you have to wait.

"If you don't get a call up, then it's your decision. But don't wait until you're 29, 30, when you've past your best then you now want to represent Nigeria or Cameroon.

"We want the best players to represent us, to play in the Africa Cup of Nations."

Mikel praises Ademola Lookman

Sports Buddy reports that Mikel praised Saka and Lookman for making their respective national decisions early in their career. He added:

"Saka is an amazing footballer, and he's made the right decision of wanting to play for England, and he is one of the players in the team sheet.

"I think Lookman made the right decision to switch quickly and say I'm going to play for my African country.

"I'm gonna play for Nigeria and he's having an amazing season. Played really well at the last AFCON and what a fantastic player he's been."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel aimed a dig at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after the English champions drew 0-0 against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

City played a goalless draw against the Italian champions in their first game of the new Champions League format at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The former Super Eagles captain singled out Haaland and criticised the Norwegian striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng