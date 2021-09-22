Young Lady Juggles Ball With Her Leg More Than 40 Times Like a Pro in Viral Video, Many People React
- A chef known as Wofai Fada has shown her amazing football skill on live TV as she juggled football tens of times
- After she was done with the creative show, a man went to her to commend her sterling effort with a high-five
- Many people who reacted to the video asked the chef to come and teach them how she was able to pull the trick off
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A chef and actor with the name Wofai Fada amazed many with her football skill on a live Supersport show.
In a short clip posted on her Instagram page, the chef juggled a football more than 40 times with ease.
She is a pro!
What amazed people more was that she did all that while standing at ease and holding another ball by her side.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The way her ankle flexibly rolled, lifting the ball shows that it was not the first time she was doing it. Her composure was like a pro.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched more than 184,000 times with over 1,500 comments.
Come and teach us
Below are some of the reactions:
ekellybeatz said:
"Teach the Wofaiiiii."
mrmacaroni1 said:
"When u go teach me this thing Abeg?"
beth_hairs said:
"The thing is just sweeting me like I'm the one doing it."
dez_dmarshall said:
"Oh wow!!! From my side I counted 49! Definitely 50 plus cos the camera didn’t show the start. Regardless, you are a true INSPIRATION! You will continuously grow and remain Favoured!"
conellycity said:
"And I wear size 40 o! Na how to raise remain."
A skilled female footballer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, showed off her football-playing skill in a viral video.
Posting the video on Friday, March 5, the lady said she is "an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams."
Anthonia, therefore, asked people to help her share her video so that it can go viral and gain wide attention from social media users.
Source: Legit.ng