Gospel singer Sinach is set to host the second edition of her Christmas concert tagged Love Feast

The singer gave her reasons for holding the show in 2022 despite the challenges in the country and in the individual lives of people

Sinach is also set to launch a book titled ‘I Know Who I Am’, a book named after her famous song

On Sunday, December 11, talented and award-winning gospel artist, Sinach and friends will be live for her second edition of the Christmas Concert tagged “Love Feast” at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites.

The event is totally packaged for praise and worship, dance and drama, exchange of gifts between loved ones and much more.

Sinach brings Ebenezer Obey to perform at Love Feast Concert. Photos: Sinach, Ebenezer Obey, Ada Ehi, Frank Edwards

Source: Instagram

Expressing herself on reasons for coming up with such a brilliant way to thank God after a year of ups and downs, Sinach said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“So many challenges we have faced as a country and as an individual too, we are still here in good condition, God alone deserves our praise and adoration. Also for the fact that this season is the season of giving and loving, we need to put this together to appreciate family and friends, the orphanages, less privileges and everyone that deserves love at this point in time. This event promises to be one of a kind with the help of sponsorship from Zagg, Maltina, Air peace Airline, Konga Yakata and Unstoppable FM.”

A bunch of gospel artists like Eben Rock, Judi Kay, Ayodele Vincent, Mike Abdul, Chris Shalom, Emmy Kosgei, to mention but a few, will be there to minister. And for the first time, Sinach would be having a special appearance on stage in the person of Evangelist Ebenezer Obey.

Sinach said:

“Super excited to announce that the legendary gospel icon Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey will be live at the ‘Love Feast and Christmas Concert with Sinach and friends. What a time!!”

For those who could not attend physically, you would be permitted to stream online for about an hour. This is to give you a feel of what people present at the show would enjoy.

Aside from Sinach’s ‘Love Fest’ Concert, the songstress will also launch a book titled ‘I Know Who I Am’ on the day of her concert and copies of the book will be available at the venue.

Sinach, Frank Edwards celebrate Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at 59

Leading gospel singer Frank Edwards celebrated the founder of Loveworld Ministries, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, as he turned 59 on Wednesday, December 7.

Frank Edwards hailed the cleric for the many lives he has impacted on.

On her part, singer Sinach also celebrated Pastor Chris at 59 as she dropped a short message on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng