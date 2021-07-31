An official press statement has been posted on the Instagram page of late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga

The family of the late thespian disclosed that she died of a heart-related issue contrary to false reports of COVID-19 complications

More condolence messages poured in the comment section from fans and colleagues of the Nigerian movie star

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The family members of late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga have released an official press statement in the wake of her demise.

The statement which was posted on the late Oniga’s official Instagram page disregarded online rumours about the actress losing her life to COVID-19 complications.

Rachel Oniga died of heart-related ailment, Family reveals. Photo: @racheloniga

Source: Instagram

Oniga was said to have passed away at a Lagos hospital on Friday, July 30, around 10pm.

It was also disclosed that the Chief Daddy actress lost her life to a heart-related issue which she had been nursing weeks before her demise.

The statement read in part:

“Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from COVID-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart-related issue; an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise.”

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read the full statement below:

More condolence messages pour in for late Rachel Oniga

The official statement stirred mixed reactions from fans and colleagues who had initially refused to believe the news of her demise.

Read some of their condolence messages below:

moabudu said:

"There are no words to describe how I feel. Rest on Aunty Rachel, we will miss you, but you will never be forgotten."

thewellnessboss said:

"This hit hard. Unbelievable...but we are grateful for a life of impact. May all her loved ones be strengthened and comforted at this time."

queenphatimah said:

"May her gentle soul Rest In Peace."

oyebeecee said:

"This is so heavy."

dami_ann said:

"May she rest in peace. A wonderful woman a legend that will never be forgotten."

kemsyarewa said:

"So sad , only God knows all. May God forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest."

Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she mourns Rachel Oniga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, took to social media to mourn the death of Rachel Oniga.

The veteran actress in a recent Instagram post, shared a video of herself weeping as she lamented over Oniga's passing.

Ozokwo wrote:

"My heart is broken We planned so many things we were going to do together. Her last words to me 'Don't forget me oooh' and I said 'NEVER'#RachelOniga #MyDearFriend #NeverForgotten"

Source: Legit