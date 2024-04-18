Hours after the report about the arrest of Nigerian disc jockey DJ Switch went viral, the Police have come out to clear the air

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Lagos state police, Ben Hundeyin, in a tweet, revealed that DJ Switch wasn't arrested and there was a mix-up

Ben Hundeyin's disclaimer came after DJ Switch had reacted to the report about her arrest, debunking it as false

The Nigerian police force, through the Lagos state PRO, Ben Hundeyin, has finally cleared the air about a viral report making the rounds about popular disc jockey DJ Switch.

Earlier today, April 18, 2024, reports about the arrest of DJ Switch went viral. Hours after the report went viral, the famous disc jockey went on social media to debunk the report, noting that it was false and wasn't in the custody of the Nigerian police.

Police PRO apologises for misinformation about DJ Switch while confirming the arrest of DJ Commissioner Wysei. Photo credit: @benhundeyin/@commission_djwysei/@djswitch

Source: Instagram

Ben Hundeyin reveals who was arrested

After DJ Switch's reaction, the PRO of the Lagos state police force took to his X handle to apologise for the misinformation.

He apologised to DJ Switch, noting that he was responsible for the mix-up. He cleared the air, confirming that the arrested disc jockey was DJ Commissioner Wysei, not Switch.

See an excerpt of Ben Hundeyin's comment:

"There is a mix-up from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch."

Here's the statement put out by Police PRO:

Netizens react to Ben Hundeyin's tweet

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral tweet:

@PureMinD__:

"You wished and wanted it to be DJ Switch so bad. You knew what you were doing Lmao."

@tomi_waziri:

"That’s because you are one of the most irresponsible police force in the world."

@davidoghe:

"Naso una go dey mislead the public, only God knows how many innocent Nigerians have been locked up in jails for your mixup from your end."

@alakowee:

"Deep down we know say una mean DJ Switch."

@holy_hero:

"Be like say DJ Switch dey live rent free for una head.. She really get una gan."

@NobleBenz:

"Making such mistake is dangerous and detrimental to her brand. This is a grave mistake on your part and making an apology online isn’t enough."

@Mautiin01:

"Una sef no dey try. But we don hear, but you guys still needs to invite her on the Endsars issh."

@chukwura_a:

"How do you guys manage to live with this type of hate and still claims to serve everyone. And if I may ask , what's the crime of DJ switch..I thought that case is closed..hate will continue will keel you."

@OkoroFranklin20:

"Apology not accepted, legal actions must be taken by DJ Switch against this misinformation."

@UjunwaEzendiok1:

"You gave confirmation for something u weren’t even sure about, that your last line is like “it’s not ur turn yet but not to worry, we will get you” Oga resign abeg, this work don too stress u."

Switch opens up about living in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Switch took to social media to speak about her rumour asylum in Canada following her role in the #EndSARS movement in October of 2020.

Switch addressed the rumours that she had sought asylum in Canada after her coverage of the Lekki shooting went viral.

Legit.ng also reported that there was a petition asking Canada to deny Switch asylum.

Source: Legit.ng