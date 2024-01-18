Chess master, Tunde Onakoya was in Germany recently, and he took part in a fierce competition between him and ten others

He played against 10 persons, simultaneously moving around and engaging them in a hot chess game

Tunde, who runs Chess in Slums, revealed in a post he made on X that at the end of the game, he emerged as the winner

A chess master from Nigeria simultaneously engaged ten players at the same time in Germany.

Tunde Onakoya of Chess in Slums posted a video of the fierce competition on X.

Tunde Onakoya won the chess game. Photo credit: X/Tunde Onakoya.

In the video, Tunde was spotted moving around and engaging the 10 different players who were up against him.

He revealed that he was able to defeat all of them and came out as the champion.

His words:

"On day two of the DLD conference, I played a simultaneous chess match against 10 players at once. After an almost two-hour battle of wits, I managed to win all the games. The Chess exhibition helped us raise enough money to support the education of 100 children in our academy."

Reactions as Nigerian man defeats 10 people in a chess game

@ChifeDr said:

"So proud of you, Tunde! You’re a bright star!"

@Honimz said:

"10 players that are probably not novices. You didn't even defeat them 8 - 2 like the famous Manyoo and Arsenal game. 10 - 0 and you called it manage Tunde. O wrong na."

@Solomon_Buchi said:

"You managed? You Dey smoke bomb? You’re stellar!"

@Tbillion40 said:

"Did you win all? This is some genius. I feel so proud just watching it. Cos what?"

@tolufash55 said:

"I am so proud of how you're dedicated in putting Nigeria and Africa as a whole in the world of smartness and creativity. And all these with just Chess. Even though our paths may differ, this is what I aim to achieve with my cyber security academy."

