Actress Eniola Badmus reacted to a recent post by Tunde Ednut about the famous Nigerian families people wished they were born into

To the surprise of many, Eniola didn't pick the likes of Dangote, Otedola, and Elumelu, among other wealthy families

The Nollywood actress' choice, however, sparked reactions, with many repeatedly blasting her

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus triggered reactions from online users after she shared her opinion on the famous Nigerian family she wished she was born into.

The drama started after popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared a post that had photos of famous Nigerian families like Dangote, Otedola, Cubana, Tinubu, Adeleke and Elumelu. He urged his fans and followers to pick the family they wished they were born into.

Eniola Badmus wishes she was born into Tinubu's family.



Sharing the post, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Which of these famous families would you have liked to be born into ??"

Eniola Badmus reacts to Tunde Ednut's post

In the comment section, the actress snubbed billionaire families like Dangote, Otedola and others as she went on to pick the family of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eniola, who is a big supporter of the president, simply wrote in the comment:

"Tinubu."

See a screenshot of her comments below:

Screenshot of Eniola Badmus's comment.

Reactions trail Eniola Badmus' comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as netizens slammed Eniola over her choice. Read some of the comments below:

cgoldenltd:

"@eniola_badmus LoL Aunt your own family no good."

yeyebrity:

"@eniola_badmus So you mean your Old man is not worthy enough chai! People fit sell their birth right got a piece of bread."

therealnazheer:

"eniola_badmus this woman."

miraclediamond318:

'@eniola_badmus you wey ur life don spoil why u no go pick asibaby."

frankuche001:

"@eniola_badmus i been think say na your papa oo."

ola_of_earth:

"@eniola_badmus i will sue u why u snatch my wish much."

Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus trade words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus were locked in a battle of words online.

This was after Lege Miami, during an interview, revealed that Eniola Badmus' current lover met her through him and his matchmaking platform.

In response, Eniola called out Lege, noting that his revelation was against the confidential ethics binding to the matchmaking enterprise.

Source: Legit.ng