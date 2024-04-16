A video of three secondary school students speaking about their future ambition and their role models is trending

One of the female students caused a buzz after she expressed her desire to be a medical doctor as she named reality star Tolani Baj her role model

The female student's comment has since sparked reactions online as some netizens blamed her parents for failing in their duties

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tolani Baj is trending on social media over a viral video of a female secondary school student naming her as her role model.

In the viral video, three female students spoke about their future aspirations and role models.

One of the students who revealed she wanted to be an engineer named singer Yemi Alade as her role model, the second said she wished to become a barrister while naming her pastor as the individual she looks up to.

The third student who said she wanted to be a medical doctor, however, spurred reactions after naming Tolani Baj as her role model.

In another clip, the interviewer was seen advising the young girls on why their role models should be people in their chosen fields as he encouraged them to make a change.

Watch video of secondary school girls revealing their role models and future ambitions below:

Reactions as girl names Tolani Baj as her role model

Read some of the comments below:

bobbymayanaa:

"If tolanibaj is your child’s role model, you failed as a parent..Them suppose jail two of Una."

austindmayor:

"That last girl need counseling asap."

udemegeorge:

"If my girlfriend to be talk say Tolani na her role model I’ll model you out of my life."

khemeee:

"Does your role model hav to be in that same field ? Just asking please my own role model is cristiano Ronaldo & I’m a personal shopper ‍♀️ his hardwork & consistency is what I admire btw."

iamqualityking:

"Tolani baj of all people….she nor see speed_darlington."

official_peachpearl:

"I want to be a dancer and my role model is bob riskey."

Tolani Baj speaks about relationships

In another entertainment news, Tolani Baj spoke about her relationship during an interview.

During the conversation, Tolani Baj revealed what she brought to the table in a warning comment to any man wanting to date her.

The outspoken reality TV star noted to any man who plans on dating her that her juice box is the only thing she brings to the table.

