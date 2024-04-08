Verydarkman Marks 30th Birthday With Rare Dance Video, Davido’s Isreal DMW, Others React
- Verydarkman has shared a sweet video of him vibing to a gospel song as he celebrates his 30th birthday
- The social media critic in a video was seen spotting a Bini male outfit as he showed his dance moves in appreciation to his maker
- Davido's Isreal DMW, among others, have since taken to Verydarkman's comment section to celebrate with him
It is a moment of celebration for social media activist and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, who clocked a new age on Monday, April 8.
VDM, who recently stirred emotions with his comments about music star Davido, shared a fun video of him expressing gratitude to his maker for making him witness another year.
The online critic who spotted a Bini male outfit also showed his rare dance moves and opened his comment section for the first time in a long while.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Verydarkman wrote:
"8-4-1994 Dam i turned 30 years old today….getting closer to the grave i see…..ALUTA CONTINUA."
Watch video as Verydarkman marks 30th birthday in style
Birthday messages pour in for VDM
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:
shangeorgefilms:
"Happy birthday to u dear. More Grace."
skales:
"Happy birthday brother… may God continue to protect you."
isrealdmw:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
salmyliciousbugatti:
"To all the agbayas fighting a great man of 29yrs of wisdom, let’s celebrate cuz he is 30yrs today… waxing stronger, happier and better. VDM was 3yrs, 3months and 24days when the great Fela died in 2/8/1997."
sandrasreality:
"This guy is a very spiritual person. I laugh in Swahili for those who fight him canally."
sipedaluxuryhair:
"Happy birthday VDM!!! Inasmuch as i don’t agree with your opinions on some matters but you are bold and resilient…"
johnson.akintade:
"Happy birthday VDM."
bolamide223:
"As you turn 30 today please get sense even if is just once."
oreolifestyle_____:
"Continue what you're doing 9ja go soft later later Enjoy yah day Ratel."
