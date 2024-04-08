Verydarkman has shared a sweet video of him vibing to a gospel song as he celebrates his 30th birthday

The social media critic in a video was seen spotting a Bini male outfit as he showed his dance moves in appreciation to his maker

Davido's Isreal DMW, among others, have since taken to Verydarkman's comment section to celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for social media activist and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, who clocked a new age on Monday, April 8.

VDM, who recently stirred emotions with his comments about music star Davido, shared a fun video of him expressing gratitude to his maker for making him witness another year.

Verydarkman appreciates his maker as he turns 30. Credit: @verydarkblackman.

The online critic who spotted a Bini male outfit also showed his rare dance moves and opened his comment section for the first time in a long while.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Verydarkman wrote:

"8-4-1994 Dam i turned 30 years old today….getting closer to the grave i see…..ALUTA CONTINUA."

Watch video as Verydarkman marks 30th birthday in style

Birthday messages pour in for VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday to u dear. More Grace."

skales:

"Happy birthday brother… may God continue to protect you."

isrealdmw:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

salmyliciousbugatti:

"To all the agbayas fighting a great man of 29yrs of wisdom, let’s celebrate cuz he is 30yrs today… waxing stronger, happier and better. VDM was 3yrs, 3months and 24days when the great Fela died in 2/8/1997."

sandrasreality:

"This guy is a very spiritual person. I laugh in Swahili for those who fight him canally."

sipedaluxuryhair:

"Happy birthday VDM!!! Inasmuch as i don’t agree with your opinions on some matters but you are bold and resilient…"

johnson.akintade:

"Happy birthday VDM."

bolamide223:

"As you turn 30 today please get sense even if is just once."

oreolifestyle_____:

"Continue what you're doing 9ja go soft later later Enjoy yah day Ratel."

Source: Legit.ng