Sarah Martins has reacted after Whitemoney questioned men who were quick to jump on the trending Esther challenge

The reality star had said that the challenge was for women and he told his fellow men to leave it alone and allow women to enjoy it

Responding to it, Martins questioned Whitemoeny for doing micro blading and told him to leave his gender alone

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, seemed not happy with reality show star, White money over a video he made and addressed to men.

The former housemate who is into food business had made a video and called out men jumping on the popular Esther challenge. He said the trend was for women and he advised them to leave it alone.

Sarah Martins slams Whitemoney over challenge. Photo credit @officialsarahmartins/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the clip, Martins asked him why he also did mircoblading which is a beauty routine for women.

Martins advises Whitemoney

In her post, Martins, who fought with Judy Austin said that Whitemoney should leave men to do whatever they please.

The actress also added that Whitemoney should leave microblading for women. Not done, she noted that the trend will remind men of where they were before and how far they have gone.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Martins said to Whitemoney. Here are some of the comments below:

@chidinma_sunshyne:

"Only you Do micro blading, plait hair, pierce ear!!! You are the last person to say this oga!"

@tero_turnfire:

"Anytime i see this guy face na mood swings straight."

@rawl_202:

"Am i the only one who doesn't know this actress."

@officialyoungzaddy:

"Madam rest."

@allure_by_aprilxter:

"I like this lady somehow like coming out from a man with microbladding o."

@ld_autos:

"He’s the wrong person to pass this message.'

@gwire1:

"Y white money no go use de trend ehnn fine gal? Abi becos say nah Esther nah woman name? Perhaps u don’t de meaning of dis trend werey ehnn fine gal..we all started from de trenches. Dats a hint to dat trend."

@sandyshair_:

"See who is talking !? person wey do micro blading.'

@aramzbelz_thrift_luxuryforless:

"Na this sarahmartins fit una. So Oga shuushh ya mouth."

@daffe_umute:

"Desperate to trend is that you?"

