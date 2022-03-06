Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham stirred massive reactions online after sharing an old family photo of herself

The actress posted a photo with her late father and her three other siblings when they were still so young on Instragam

Nigerians have reacted to the photo differently as they commended the actress' unchanged look and wished her dad eternal rest

Movie star, Toyin Abraham got her fans gushing about her beauty from a very young age after flaunting one of her old family photos on social media.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to post a beautiful family throwback photo with her late dad and three other siblings.

Toyin is one of the three girls in the family and a boy looked like the youngest in the house as they strike poses with their late father.

The mother of one looks beautiful in the photo as many suggested that her face hasn't changed.

Check out the photo below:

Fans commend Toyin, pray for her late dad

A number of Toyin Abraham's followers have commended the actress for her beautiful face from an early age and wished her late father eternal rest.

Omowunmee_:

"Waooo Mummy ire you are beautiful till now."

Thatgirltummy:

"Mummy ire has always bn beautifulI laughed seeing the old picture she posted‍♀️some people ehn smh."

Realmiday:

"Same face the last boy though."

Otunbachief:

"May daddy's soul continue to rest in perfect peace amen."

Oyetesudeborah:

"Beauty from start, love you mummy Ire."

Honeydropcollectn:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace☁️.@toyin_abraham your beauty is from the beginning and the beauty will not perish."

Gabrielledanbaba:

"Toyin Na always fine gyal pose. That face e no change oh. Beautiful you."

