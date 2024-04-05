The resemblance between a lady and Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been observed after the video of the lady went viral

In the clip, the lady was standing with some ladies wearing aso ebi at an event and she was looking into the camera

Many of the actress's fans were excited to see her lookalike and they compared the two people with each other

The video of Mercy Aigbe's lookalike has been sighted on social media. In the viral clip, the lady was attending a party with her friends who were in pink aso ebi.

If not that Aigbe was away in the holy land , some netizens would have said she was the one. The lady was seen talking excitedly with her friends in the pink lace.

Mercy Aigbe's lookalike surfaces. Photo credit @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Fans compare Lady to Aigbe

From the recording, many of the followers of the actress said that they thought she was the one in the video.

However, some of them were quick to note that Aigbe was more beautiful than the lady they had just seen.

Fans react to lady's makeup

Fans of the actress were quick to also observe the makeup done by the lady in pink as they compared it to how beautiful Aigeb who is also a fashionista usually appears in terms of her makeup and her dress sense.

Mercy Aigbe's lookalike was busy chewing gum as she chatted with her friends.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Mercy Aigbe's lookalike. Here are some of the comments below:

@damilolaadenodi:

"She looks so much like Mercy Aigbe."

@_queen_olly:

"They look alike."

@thereal_ju_ju:

"Den resemble."

@ezenwayi_meziem:

"@asoebiafrica come and see something ma. I don see your favourite twin ooo"

@vendorsconnectblog:

'This wig is wigging. Biko next time go to better place to order better wig."

@koudeja_keita:

"The wig is not bad , Nigeria weather is too hot for y’all to be wearing wigs. Over here summer we all wear braids."

@qtsharbie:

" I had to lokk at two time just to be sure she was not the one."

@shelyv:

"Thought this was Mercy Aigbe."

Mercy Aigbe updates fans about her trip

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe had traveled to Mecca for Umrah and shared pictures while she was at the airport with her husband.

She updated fans after she landed in the holy land by posting more pictures.

Her trip to Umrah took place during the last days of Ramadan and her fans took to the comment section to react to the good news.

Source: Legit.ng