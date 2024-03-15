Moses Bliss has reacted to a recent message from a male fan who commented on one of his songs

The man disclosed how he had been using Moses Bliss' song to worship God, not knowing it was for married people

Moses Bliss reposted the message on his page, stirred different comments from his fans and followers

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has shared a message he received from a male fan about one of his songs.

The man, identified as Ubong Usoro, shared how he had been using a song by Moses for his morning devotion only to find out later it was a love song for married people.

Moses Bliss replies man who commented about one of his songs. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Usoro wrote:

"There is this Moses Bliss song that I have been using for worship during morning devotion. I didn't know it's a love song for married people. omo."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Moses Bliss responds

The gospel singer, who recently tied the knot with his wife, Marie Wiseborn, in Ghana, shared a screenshot of the post on his Instagram page and dropped a question for his fans and followers.

He wrote:

"What do we say to this?"

See Moses Bliss' post below:

Fans react to Moses Bliss' post

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from some of the singer's fans and followers, read them below:

zeeliciousfoods:

"Sounds like a worship song…just keep your mind focused on Jesus and think of Him when singing it."

elroiboy:

"Mine is to like all comments because all na banger."

yhudie_creative:

"My brother… the church is the bride… God receives your worship."

deacon_famous:

"Just continue your worship."

missohenewaah:

"So it will be like ..I thank the Lord for bringing you (Jesus) my way eeeeee..and I'm never letting go ..this loving is for life .. Jesus I'm loving you for life..since we are singles we should go this way chale."

apostledavidodi:

"Every Morning Devotion Should Be Accomplished With A Love Song For Jesus."

quizthagreat_:

"You’re married to Jesus so continue."

Moses Bliss' wife adds new name to bio

In another report via Legit.ng, Marie Wiseborn changed her name on her social media pages after her white wedding.

A look at her official Instagram page showed she had included the name 'Marie Bliss' on her bio.

In another report, Moses Bliss shared a picture of pastors praying for him and his wife.

Source: Legit.ng