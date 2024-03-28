Young Duu, in a trending video, has shared what it looks like to gain access to Davido and Wizkid

According to the former Zeh Nation signee, DMW label boss Davido is more accessible than Wizkid

Young Duu's comment has stirred different meanings among fans and followers of the two Nigerian music star

Up-and-coming singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, better known as Young Duu, in a video that has gone viral on social media, compared Nigerian international acts David Adeleke 'Davido' to Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid'

The controversial singer, who recently dragged his former partner Carter Efe over royalties from his Oyinmo song, claimed Davido was more accessible than Wizkid.

Young Duu says Davido is more accessible. Credit: @youngduu_official @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

Speaking on a podcast with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Phyna, Young Duu disclosed that meeting Wizkid is not easy.

According to the singer, it was difficult to approach Wizkid even when he was close by, unlike his supposed rival, Davido, who is easily accessible.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“To see Wizkid is not easy, if Wizkid is near you and you want to see him, they have to throw you to meet him or he comes to meet you himself. Davido still dey near me," he said.

Watch video of Young Duu speaking about Wizkid and Davido

Mixed reactions trail Young Duu's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ubigho_omena:

"Davido is very accessible because he is humble and he loves supporting upcoming artists."

ekua_paulla:

"Y'all don't deserve Davido honestly the disrespect is too much."

poshh_presh:

"Wizkid is a celebrity to celebrities."

ladyque_1:

"He no lie now. Davido is more accessible than wizkid."

gee_prince1:

"Davido no get too much proud, na man of love, brotherhood is proud of him."

endylight1:

"They will not post the full video just cos they are looking for traffic. I believe he still have something to say regarding it."

iiam.favy:

"Abeg try get pride to avoid see finish."

Young Duu claims Carter Efe created burner account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu accused Carter Efe, of creating a burner account to drag Davido.

The ex-Zazu signee claimed Carter created an X, formerly Twitter, account in his name to criticise Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Young Duu denied being behind a viral tweet of him dragging Davido during his recent drama with Buju 'BNXN.'

Source: Legit.ng