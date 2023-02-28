Nigerian comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe and his beautiful girlfriend Ella got netizens' tongues wagging again for the umpteenth time

The musician and his first lady were having one of their casual romantic moments when the lady got into the mood to give a mini-lecture on love

Ella’s intense illustration of this one great emotion she feels towards her man gathered tonnes of reactions online

The bond brewing between the Popular Nigerian comedian Carter Efe and his girlfriend Ella appears to be growing stronger every day, and we are here for it.

A recent video of the duo in one of their chill moments caught the interest of netizens, who were especially interested in Ella’s mini-TED talk on love and all its complexities.

The two were seen in a car vibing to an Afrobeats song when the skit maker’s girlfriend decided to give her pep talk.

In her words, she said:

"Until you meet someone you’re afraid to cheat on, you don’t have an idea of what being in love means"

See their video below

Netizens react

