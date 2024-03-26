On Saturday, March 24, Legit.ng's head of entertainment desk was at Mayegun's Resort in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, owned by Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1), where he had a session with selected media.

While addressing the trending allegations made against him by one of his former drummers, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, Kwam revealed while addressing the media, Legit.ng included, that he had written to his bank demanding them to print out transaction details between his organisation and Ayankunle.

KWAM1 reveals his sharing formula with his bandmen. Photo: Kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

KWAM1 reveals sharing formula with band boys

In the spirit of transparency, the fuji singer explains how he shares money with his band members after every show.

The Ade Ori Okin singer claimed that when he started his band, he got 60% of the fee paid to perform while his band boys shared 40%. Along the line, when the band grew, he said he increased his band members' cut, and they share income 50-50.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The singer said he didn't stop there as the band grew bigger with about 27 people in it; therefore, the need to increase his band boys' cut to meet the earnings, he claimed he changed the sharing formula again to 60-40 with him taking the smaller part.

""Of all my band men, only that Ayankunle is the one who complained the most, that's why he had left the band and returned many times before 2022. I love myself, I love my band. When I would borrow money to keep my band going who knows that? If I should say what I know about those complaining about me, they will run for cover."

KWAM1 asks for 5 years of transactions between him and Ayankunle

The fuji lord noted that he has called for details of five years of transactions between his organisation and Ayankunle while noting that he pays his band members weekly.

He stated that payments were made every Monday with cash, and later, he told all of his band members to open an account so their wages would be paid into their bank accounts. And because of this, his music organisation's transactions with all his band members are traceable.

"I stopped paying my bandmen cash when I noticed they spend money recklessly and even run into debt. We were at our usual weekly meeting one day when I called my Zenith and GTB bank officers to come open accounts for them since most of them claimed they don't have one. And since then all payments have been through their bank accounts. We have a welfare officer who is responsible for the payments. he handles the company's accounts.

To buttress Kwam1's point, the band's welfare officer who was present noted that the last payment made into Ayankunle's account in March 2022 was over N130,000

"We earn more than Level 17 officers": KWAM1's drummer, Kamarudeen Ayanyemi

Legit.ng had reported earlier that another of KWAM1's drummers Kamrudeen Ayanyemi, aka Bata K1, stated that the veteran singer treated his band men well and gave them good money for their service.

He noted that anyone who worked with the singer for a long time and couldn't achieve anything should examine himself.

He added that they are paid handsomely for working with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng