Aloma DMW has claimed that some Nigerians who go to Saudi Arabi for Umrah don't like coming back

According to him, such people have deprived the others going to the holy land from Nigeria this month

He noted that Nigerian are the biggest problem of their country as fans took to the comment section to react

Busari idris Seun, aka, Aloma DMW, a former member of Davido's crew has claimed that some Nigerians who travel to the holy land in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah refuse to come back to Nigeria after observing the pilgrim.

The businessman who showed off his two mothers a few years ago added that the attitude of those who eloped have deprived some other people of traveling this year.

Aloma DMW shares reason Nigerians are denied Saudi Arabia visa. Photo credit @aloma_dmw

Aloma DMW says Nigerians have a problem

In his short message, he noted that Nigerians are the problem of the country because of our attitude which has been affecting how the country is being perceived internationally.

Many of his fans took to the comments section to react to what Aloma DMW who was reportedly dumped by Davido years ago said.

See his post here:

How fans reacted to his post

Netizens have reacted to what Aloma DMW said about Nigerians. Here are some of the comments below:

@hollywoodbeauty.medspa:

"Please when you go to Saudi Arabia don’t forget to pray for Nigeria ooo ."

@newbizyofficial:

"Must you go to Saudi before your God hear your prayers?"

@aishaaa.shehu:

"What are these comments?? Another person religion and religious practice dey pinch una body!!"

@gbeolahan_:

"It’s the business man for me."

@thegoldmaskguy:

"Pray in your house."

@just_glossmaterials:

"I pray Almighty Allah will give you strong reason to cry and ask for forgiveness."

@amendment999:

"D matter get as e be."

@nidas_place:

"Ahswear it’s so annoying.'

@_iam_jummy:

"When it comes to Islam or muslim practices, people who have no knowledge about it always seem to have an opinion about it. Leave people’s religion alone. You’re not ok with it, then shut up. Focus on yours and stop insulting other people’s beliefs."

Aloma says Nigerians should not trust celebrities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido's former aide had taken to social media to say that most celebrities are not to be trusted.

According to him, they will rant online but go and collect money from officials.

He made the statement after the Twitter ban in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng