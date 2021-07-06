Aloma DMW has taken to social media with a post showing off two women who are special and dear to his heart

The young man disclosed that they are both his mothers and they’ve been taking care of him since he arrived the world

Aloma concluded his post by noting that polygamy is beautiful, a statement which stirred mixed reactions in his comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Singer Davido’s former PA, Aloma DMW, recently got his followers gushing on social media after sharing two heartwarming pictures on his Instagram page.

In the pictures, the young man had a wide grin on his face as he posed in between two middle-aged women whom he described as his mothers.

Aloma DWM happily shows off his two mums. Photo: @aloma_dmw

Source: Instagram

According to Aloma, the women have been taking good care of him since the day he was born into the world.

His words read:

"Please help me thank this 2 women for taking good care of me right of the day of birth till now."

Concluding the appreciation post, the young man noted that "polygamy is beautiful."

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions greet Aloma’s post

The post shared by Aloma stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community. While some people found his photos beautiful, there were others who had reservations about his comment on polygamy.

Read comments sighted below:

tife_fabunmi said:

"May God bless them abundantly They raised a King."

olamiposi__147 said:

"Keep living long and sound health mums."

officialblackmoonlight said:

"God bless you too again and in the world to come Mama'egbunmiI'm glad you two are alive to see how successful he has become."

rich.olo said:

"Stop the cap."

mayor_on_top said:

"Hmmmmm.. Polygamy is beautiful ke."

bwyse3310 said:

"Polygamy is beautiful issokay can’t you see the smile is different...... check the two pictures again."

Ned Nwoko makes a case for polygamy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ned Nwoko, the husband of Regina Daniels, made a passionate case for polygamy, saying it does much good.

The wealthy man said that marrying more than one wife is a very effective way of keeping women in check in society.

Nwoko argued that multiple marriages have really helped the north and given them a major position in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng News