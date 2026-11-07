Employees in France are entitled to a generous annual leave package that goes beyond what many countries offer

French workers receive both paid annual leave and a set number of public holidays each year

The number of paid leave days French employees can take annually follows a fixed legal standard

Workers in France are entitled to 25 days of paid annual leave per year, which amounts to five full weeks off work. This entitlement is set by law and applies to employees across the country.

In addition to their five weeks of paid leave, French workers also benefit from public holidays.

France offers 25 days of paid annual leave and around 10 public holidays, giving employees one of the most generous leave entitlements in Europe. Credit: AFP via Getty

Source: Getty Images

France observes around 10 public holidays per year, which are separate from the standard annual leave entitlement.

This means that, in total, employees in France can expect to take roughly 35 days away from work each year when both categories are counted together.

How France's leave compares

The combination of five weeks of statutory paid leave and approximately 10 public holidays makes France one of the more generous countries in terms of employee leave rights.

The 25-day annual leave entitlement is a legal minimum, meaning employers cannot offer their workers fewer days than this under French labour law.

Public holidays in France typically cover significant dates on the national calendar, and while the exact number can vary slightly depending on the region or year, the standard figure sits at around 10 days annually.

For workers considering employment in France, or for employers managing staff there, understanding these entitlements is essential.

Annual leave and public holidays are treated as separate categories under French law, and employees are legally protected in their right to take both.

France minimum wage rules published

Legit.ng earlier reported that France requires all employers to pay workers at least the national minimum wage, known as the SMIC, with the current rate taking effect since last year.

Source: Legit.ng