Davido's personal aide, Isreal DMW, has splashed the sum of 2.7 million naira on a new phone

The celebrity logistic manager, who shared a picture of the new phone, also showed off the receipt as proof of ownership

Isreal DMW's new acquisition has stirred reactions from netizens, with some claiming he was trying to get his estranged wife's attention

Music star Davido's celebrity logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has left people talking about spending the whopping sum of N2.7 million on a new phone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Isreal DMW, who recently issued relationship advice to Kizz Daniel, flaunted the receipt of his new phone as proof.

Davido's Isreal DMW buys new Samsung phone. Credit: @isrealdmw @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing screenshots of the receipts on his Instagram story, the logistic manager disclosed that he upgraded from a Samsung S23 Ultra to the 24 Ultra 1b model.

Isreal also stated his loyalty to the Samsung Galaxy brand.

He wrote in a caption:

“Samsung galaxy for life. From S23 ultra to 24 Ultra 1b."

Check out a screenshot of Isreal DMW's post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW splashes N2.7m on phone

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Isreal DMW's post, as some claimed it was a move to get his estranged wife Sheila Courage's attention, while others suggested he was learning from Davido. Read them below:

yungjosh____:

"30bingos and noise 5 & 6."

officialtafahnd:

"Baba quick drop receipt! Before Una say na oga buy am."

olamide_rafiu08:

"Juju money long oo."

thompson_jr_:

"If I see that kind of money, my life would change completely."

neutr_dude_:

"Na why she leave you wen u no be Yung Pablo."

shizzagold:

"If you like buy the earth she’s gone!"

ask_of_pearla:

"Isreal purposely post this thing because of Sheila."

ojitheantagonist:

"We’re flexing phones now on ig? from cars to phones?"

Does Isreal still love Sheila?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal hinted at still having feelings for his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

During the IG live show, Daddy Freeze told Isreal that his heart was still soft towards Sheila despite him lambasting her online. He then went on to ask the socialite if he still loved her.

In response, Isreal tried to keep a straight face before eventually breaking into a soft and emotional smile. He also did not attempt to deny Freeze’s claim and even seemed to accept it.

