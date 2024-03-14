Nigerian ace musician Rudeboy has come under fire after he pointed his observation on Nigerian women and their love for wigs

The Psquare singer claimed a large percentage of men are not concerned about what a lady wears on her head

According to the Do Me breakout star, while women struggle to use their their flashiness to get a man’s attention, they are more bothered about something else

Nigerian superstar singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy decided to do the lord’s work by advising the opposite gender on the amount of money they put into buy wigs.

Rudeboy addresses women about wigs. Credit: @kingrudy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The singer in a recent post that has gone viral argued that most men do not care about what a lady wears on her head.

Paul noted that while a lot of the opposite gender are so much involved in investing on wigs to level up that men are more concerned about what she has inside her skull.

“Some of you all wanna level up in life with wigs … 99.9% of real men no send wetin you put for head.. But at least just have brain,” he said.

See his post below:

Nigerian women came for Rudeboy

Rudeboy's post didn't sit well with most women as they took a jab at his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma's fancy lifestyle.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abdul_thewave:

"Send am to Ivy as text message."

_dubbie__:

"There so many smart, hardworking and intelligent women everywhere so what’s with men always trying to put women down."

abiritomi:

"Many women wear expensive wigs, clothes, shoes and handbags just to be in competition with their fellow women. It’s a big achievement for some girls to have these material things that will later sp0il. But I’ll buy sha."

veevogee:

"If you like yab him, he said nothing but the truth. Ask Racheal."

bryanemmanuel101:

"What makes ya’ll think they buy these wigs cos of men?"

domingo_loso:

"Yeah that's true. I believe they do it for themselves, because left for we men, we no send dem wigs."

beautysandra___:

"He should talk to his gf that is always wearing wigs up and down."

chizzyalichi:

"Thank God that I have brain, na expensive wigs remain."

Cynthia Morgan calls out Rudeboy and sidechick

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina, continued to call out her senior colleague Paul Okoye over their unsettled dispute.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy made a comment about the German Juice hitmaker after an inquisitive fan asked him about her during an Instagram live session.

Coming across the clip, Cynthia Morgan blasted Rudeboy for separating himself from the situation and accused him of insinuating that she was sick because he said: "Get well soon". The rapper went on to ask who looked sick between both of them.

Source: Legit.ng