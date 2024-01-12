Some lovely pictures of Wizkid and Jada P's children have been sighted online and fans are gushing over them

In one of the pictures, Zion, the eldest of the two had frost in his mouth and his younger brother wanted to collect it

He complained that his brother loves doing whatever he does as he stuck out his tongue playfully at him

The beautiful photos of two of Wizkid's children with his manager and baby mama, Jada P, have warmed the hearts of fans who sighted them on social media.

The two adorable children were taken on an outing and they were seen having fun together.

Wizkid and Jada P's kids have fun at an outing. Photo credit @zionayo

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Zion, the eldest of the two, was holding a frost in his hands and his younger brother, AJ wanted to collect it.

The six year old said that his brother always wants to do whatever he does as he played with him.

AJ who got a replica of his mom's car in 2023 was seen struggling to collect the frost from Zion while he reached out to grab the sweet candy.

In another picture, Zion, had given the frost to him and he stuck out his tongue playfully at his brother.

See the pictures here:

Fans react to Zion and AJ's pictures

Reaction have trailed the pictures of Wizkid's children seen on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@kylejnr_001:

"Omo God when I go born hear my prayers ooo."

@1x__gudboi_2x:

"What did you expect …na your broddy."

@i_lovekash':

"Because you his big brother."

@__bola.tito__':

"Awon omo wizzy."

@badgalmanilow:

"Of course, He your Twin!"

@davis__international:

"His your younger brother."

@cornelius_zoba:

"Allow Smallest bird to do small nah."

@scottzy_nana010:

"Biggest."

@mide_arrow:

"It called blood."

@sir_rabiu_one:

"Bolu's brother."

@jack_dee_wire:

"Young legends of the world."

