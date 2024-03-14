Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently shared her thoughts about her daughter, Priscilla, on her 23rd birthday

The movie star who was also present at her Gen-Z daughter’s star-studded jeans party opened up on what she expects from her child now

Several netizens shared their thoughts on what Iyabo had to say about Priscy getting married at 23

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s 23rd birthday celebration has continued to make headlines.

Recall that the Gen-Z socialite turned the new age on March 13, 2024, and a star-studded Gen-Z jeans-themed party was thrown to celebrate the special occasion.

Iyabo Ojo speaks on wish for daughter Priscy's marriage. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Priscy’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, was spotted speaking about her expectations for her daughter when it comes to marriage now that she’s 23.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she’s looking forward to Priscy getting married and having children. The movie star went on to explain how her daughter has done so well for herself with a thriving brand and business.

She said:

“I’m looking forward to her beautiful wedding day, having babies, I just wish her all the best and I love her. One good thing about Priscilla is that she’s very hardworking and she started at a very slow pace and I know it’s an age thing but now when I tell her ‘Priscilla you need to…’ she’s already ahead of everything I even want to talk to her about. And for me I’ve always said don't take away the ‘hood’ from the child, allow the child to grow and be themselves. I don’t like to put my children under any pressure at all so I allow them to be them. She’s doing well, she’s a brand influencer, she is gradually going back into acting, she runs her business, her clothing line, her bag line, so she’s doing good, she’s there. The only thing I’m waiting for now that she doesn’t want to hear me talk about is marriage.”

Not stopping there, Iyabo Ojo went on to reveal that she gave birth to Priscilla when she was her age but her daughter doesn’t want to toe the same path.

In her words:

“I had Priscilla when I was her age, 23, and I reminded her but she was like ‘mummy that was your time, everybody is different’. I was like ‘you’re a graduate, you have a successful business, you’re doing fine’, she’s like ‘mum please! No rushing’.”

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo speaks on daughter getting married

Iyabo Ojo’s wish for Priscilla to get married young drew some interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

folakemi2472:

“She had Festus at age 21,pricyllia at 23...❤️.”

officialtemmyblak:

“This woman too fine edakun.”

Olawunieniolajanet:

“See the Mother that mothered their grandmother. Forever young queen mother❤️.”

alakaba_toyinpeculiar:

“Oh my God,looking so beautiful! Abeg priscy listen to mummy and marry oo,it wiill help u in future.. Early to to born,early to rest and be fit in future.”

official_jayvee91:

“Beautiful momma You this our mother and marriage eeh. I don dey run from my aunty house because of this marriage talk everytime .”

iamthatgirleniola:

“I love this woman sha.”

oyetunde_akewi:

“My spirit is telling me that her daughter is getting marry this year.”

Mdsessentialsuk:

“You will reap the fruits of your labour queen mother...”

How celebs stormed Iyabo Ojo's daughter's birthday

