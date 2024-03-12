Laide Bakare was among the popular celebrities that commented on Portable Zazu's birthday pictures

The Yoruba actress, who was recently involved in a heated exchange, appeared to find Portable's birthday post funny as she dropped a laughing emoji

Many of Portable Zazu's fans were, however, not happy with Laide Bakare's comment as they blasted her

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has caused a buzz online with her comment on singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu's page, as he marked his birthday.

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable's wife, Ewatomi and other side chics took to social media to gush about him on his 30th birthday.

Laide Bakare comments on Portable Zazu's birthday post. Credit: @laidebakare @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare reacts to Portable's post

The Zeh Nation label boss, in a bid to make his birthday memorable, shared pictures of him slaying in an Agbada.

He also penned a message to himself as he wrote in a caption:

"Happy birthday to me! On this special day. I celebrate the gift of life, the journey of growth, and the beauty of being uniquely me. May this year be filled with love,laughter and the sweetest moments that life has to offer. ZAzuu God Sent Ogo Tun Tun."

Laide, who was recently dragged by Portable for calling him a 'dirty boy', took to his comment section to react as she appeared to have found his birthday post funny.

She wrote:

"Haaaaaa!."

See a screenshot of Laide Bakare's post below:

Screenshot of Laide Bakare's comment. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's fans slam Laide Bakare

Many of the singer's fans were displeased with Laide Bakare's comment as they clapped back at her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below

darasimi.bello.96:

"@laidebakare what is this."

tunazkid_:

"@laidebakare bag why dem dey abuse you be this."

abiuniquewears:

"@laidebakare wish him today is his birthday."

chineyebaeiheanacho:

"@laidebakare a fool @50 @laidebakare just wish him happy birthday @portablebaeby ,many birthday and Llnp."

adetutulonge:

"@laidebakare You be Agbaya o. If he insult you now. What are you doing here."

Portable threatens to expose Laide Bakare

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer revealed that Laide Bakare invited him to her birthday party, but he asked her to pay.

He disclosed that requesting the actress to pay for him to be at her birthday party was one of the reasons she was angry.

Portable also claimed Laide wanted to sleep with him instead of paying for him to be at her event.

Source: Legit.ng