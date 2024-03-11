A video of Asiwaju crooner Ruger at a white garment church is trending on social media

In the short clip, Ruger was seen playing a local drum with dexterity while church members sang to the beat

The viral video has stirred different comments from Nigerians, as many couldn't help but express how surprised they were to see Ruger at a church

Nigerian singer Ruger, whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has left people talking after a video of him playing local drums in a white garment church emerged on social media.

Ruger, known for his steamy dance moves with female fans at his show, was seen in the clip zealously playing the drums during a church service as members sang songs to the beat.

A viral video showed Ruger at a church. Credit: @rugerofficial

The unexpected appearance of Ruger, who recently dropped a song with his supposed rival Buju, 'BNXN', in a church setting, has sparked comments among fans and followers.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react as Ruger plays drums

Some wondered what Ruger was doing in church, as others said he might soon start singing gospel songs. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

temiszn:

"He don go cook that thing for church."

Dailygistz:

"First, he settled with buju, now this, wetin dey do Ruger?"

nihiinn_:

"E remain make e start to dey sing gospel song."

Robert_Andrew24:

"Na before he blow be this ee sure me He no fit dey go church now."

UltraTV90:

"Shey na CHERUBIM & SERAPHIM member ni? No wonder ihn music dey always sound muffled … na C&S thing."

Akinjoshua2017:

"Wetin ona give am chop."

slxck_:

"No be small thing sha."

Blessedly_ayo:

"I missed playing this sort of drums when I was attending CAC."

Creativogee:

"Everybody don dey go back to church. I need to start next week."

TolulopeIt:

"This is what he was known for in school then and his dance during social gatherings."

davidomt:

"Na him be the drummer for this church before? Coz how he take sabi like this."

OWealth:

"Na Oba Solomon church?"

Ruger speaks on freaky moves with ladies

In another entertainment news, Ruger responded to questions about his steamy moves with ladies at his shows.

The music star said he was not the first artiste to do what he does with fans on stage.

He noted that people might be complaining only because he happens to be the one doing it.

