Anthony Joshua's devastating knockdown of Francis Ngannou has attracted the attention and reaction of Tyson Fury

After watching AJ from the ringside, the Gypsy King expressed the readiness to take on the Nigerian-British boxer after his two fights with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury advised Anthony Joshua to remain active, suggesting that he can fight Filip Hrgovic for the available IBF belt

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Tyson Fury has commented on the devastating knockout of Francis Ngannou, expressing the confidence that he would defeat Anthony Joshua if they were to face each other.

The 'Gypsy King' watched the AJ face off with Ngannou, his former opponent, from the ringside while looking forward to solidifying his strategy to reclaim a shot at the world titles.

Tyson Fury speaks on Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou Photo Credit: Tyson Fury, The Yoruba Nation CH

Source: Twitter

How Anthony Joshua knocked down Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua had surpassed expectations when he delivered a spectacular stoppage of the former champion of the UFC after he had earlier sent him to the canvas two times in the bout earlier, Sports Brief reported.

The ferocity of the victory of Joshua made Ngannou unconscious on the canvas, a situation that brought in emergency medical team into the ring to ensure his well-being.

After Ngannou was back on his feet, AJ became the point of attention for his remarkable performance and became the people's favourite again.

Tyson Fury reacts as Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou

Speaking after the fight, Anthony Joshua expressed his readiness to fight the winner of the Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bout.

After watching the fight from the ringside, Tyson Fury responded to Anthony Joshua's post interview. He said he was ready to take on the Nigeria-British boxer after dealing "with the rabbit," a veiled reference to his incoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

His comment reads in part:

"If we are both still available after my two fights with Usyk, let's get it on. He has to keep active and maybe he can fight Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF belt."

"Once I'm done with the rabbit, I'll take on AJ. "Hopefully, we can do one in Saudi Arabia and one at Wembley!"

See the video of the interview here:

Source: Legit.ng